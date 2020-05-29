Bus drivers in Dominica need proper representation – DAIC President

President of the Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce (DAIC), Kenny Green said that bus drivers in Dominica need proper representation.

He was speaking, earlier this week, on the State-Owned Radio DBS ‘Talking Point’ Programme on Wednesday morning. Green’s comments followed the recent protest of Portsmouth bus drivers earlier this week.

“The bus drivers, and I said that on another radio as well, need to get a proper association and proper representation, because this issue will happen again and again, because they are effectively informal workers,” Green said. “I think it is critical that they see that there is an opportunity for them to get unified strength and get proper representation.”

He continued, “They are important to our economy, they are important to the general public, but this cash-in-hand business that they are maintaining without actually having a proper protection, not just for themselves but for the people who are their consumers is detrimental to them.”

Green added, “They are the ones who need it the most and it compromises their independence, because if after every crisis you have to come cap in hand to the government because you are not contributing into the system then what value are you going to get?”

Green made it clear that he is not assuming that the heads of the association or different associations are not doing their job.

“I am not saying that the heads of the association, the different associations that they have for the bus drivers are not doing their job, but they can only do so much, because they have limited resources and limited knowledge with regards to how they can structure themselves to even be able to give back to social security,” Green stated.

Green pointed out that since most of the bus drivers are not social security contributors, they are fortunate that the approach taken was not the one where the redundancy fund was used and administered by the social security.

“In fact, the money is coming directly from government, which means government has the discretion to say to bus drivers who have basically seen their income fall that they can actually go in and apply for income support under the programme,” he explained.

Bernard Coipel, president of the Mahaut Bus Driver’s Association, following a subsequent Zoom meeting with Prime Roosevelt Skerrit, revealed that there are plans to form a National Bus Drivers Association with local associations in every community.