Bus drivers to receive stimulus package as fellow bus driver contemplates legal action

Following a one-day protest action of bus drivers and with threats of the continuation of such action if their demands were not met, several bus drivers have confirmed with Dominica News Online (DNO) that they have reached an agreement with the Government of Dominica.
Shortly before 7 am, on Monday, April 12, 2021, several bus drivers mainly from the west coast, gathered in Massacre and embarked on a “go-slow” protest action moving at 1 km/h which resulted in a backup of traffic for many hours.
Bus operators were hoping that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in the price of fuel, their actions would force the government to provide an acceptable stimulus package as has been done with several other sectors.
The night before Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had cautioned the bus drivers that if they proceeded with such actions all negotiations would be off the table. When the bus drivers ignored his warning and went ahead with their protest, the Prime Minister said it was unjustified and politically motivated.
According to him, “While we are committed to assisting them, people must not believe they can go and do these things and I will run and tell [them] come look a cheque. That’s not how I operate; they should use a different strategy. Not because you see this happening in other countries, you can believe it will happen here, not under the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit.”
However several bus drivers have confirmed with DNO that the same afternoon of the protest they met with the prime minister and were offered a stimulus package as well as easier access to the loans at the Agricultural Industrial and Development (AID) Bank which was one of their initial concerns.
According to two of the five-man delegate that met with Mr. Skerrit and the national security minister Rayburn Blackmoore, a one-time stimulus package of between four thousand (4000) and six thousand (6000) EC dollars was considered.
Though Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Mahaut Bus Drivers Association, Warrel St. Jean, did not disclose the amount, he expressed satisfaction with the agreement and stated that the grant will be presented to all bus drivers within the next week or week and a half.
“It was a very good meeting and we are all pleased with the outcome and we’re happy that the government could meet with us and discuss the way forward,” St. Jean said.
Our attempts to reach the prime minister and the minister responsible for transportation for comment on the meeting with the bus drivers have so far been unsuccessful.
Meantime, bus driver Esrom George, who was seen, in a widely circulated video, being attacked by a group of police men and at some point, being kicked by of them, has confirmed to DNO that he will be seeking redress.
Though he said d did not wish to comment further as he’s consulting with his attorney, George did allege that one officer knelt on his neck for a few minutes which resulted in him having to use a neck brace.
