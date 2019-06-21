BUSINESS BYTE: CIBC First Caribbean fetes clients on special appreciation day

All across the region staff of CIBC FirstCaribbean threw open its doors with extra wide smiles welcoming clients with food, drinks and loads of other giveaways.

From the first one in to the last one out, clients were feted and fed as the regional bank toasted clients on Client Appreciation Day marked across the banks 16-member regional footprint on June 13. The bank’s senior executives fanned out across the various business units from early to give an extra special welcome to those visiting the various locations to conduct transactions.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney in the Cayman Islands for the official opening of the bank’s newest location at Health City Mall, also took the opportunity to meet clients to thank them for their confidence in regional financial institution.

In earlier remarks, the CEO reminded staff the only reason bank existed was because of our clients. “Imagine what would happen to CIBC FirstCaribbean if people stopped coming to us to make their financial dreams a reality! There’d be no reason for us to be here, would there? Every client is important to us and it is up to us to make them welcome. Each of us must never lose sight of the end point of all our efforts – the client,” she noted.

Executives and country heads did a number of meet-and-greets with clients throughout the day and also took part in serving specially prepared refreshment to the steady stream of clients filing into the various banking halls.

In Dominica, the sweet sounds of the Sisserou Singers coupled with giveaways and refreshments made for an extra special banking experience there for clients.

Chief Administrative Officer Neil Brennan spent the day in St. Lucia engaging with clients at the bank’s Castries branches. He also joined Branch Manager, Smerna Pompelis, Customer Service Manager Angelina Nathaniel and Country Support Officer, Kestan Jn Baptiste, in making a special presentation to the bank’s oldest customer Ms. Laurie Levexier, a resident of the Marion Home for the Elderly.

Steelpan music filled with banking halls at the Sunset Crest, Warrens and Sheraton branches in Barbados as talented musicians Keifer Kinch and Hashim Durant serenaded clients as they did their banking. Over at Broad Street, the season’s latest calypsos kept clients rocking as DJs Sugar and Spice entertained staff and clients alike. There was also a lively karaoke session with some clients belting out their favourite numbers.

A number of clients across the region also won special prizes of lunch with their branch manager.