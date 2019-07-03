BUSINESS BYTE: Do it Centre Father’s day promotion winners

Do It Center would like to congratulate the following winners of the “Father’s Day” promotion.

– Dr. Antonio Sanchez

– Albert Raffoul

– David Winston

– Peter Belle

– Peter Toussaint

– Vince

The promotion ran from May 31st to June 27th. Participants entered by simply purchasing $300 of Milwaukee equipment and dropping their receipts with contact information in the draw boxes.

Special thanks to the general public for making the promotion a success. It’s our way of saying thank you for choosing Do It Center.