BUSINESS BYTE: Fine food gives away $8,000 in prizes and scholarships

The Fine Foods Group of companies gave away over $8,000 in prizes rewarding students with Scholarships, Bursaries and Passes in it’s Back to School Campaign ran from July 5th– August 22nd. This year’s campaign focused on Fine Foods core brands to include KFC, Frito Lay Snacks and its leading retail stores; Fresh Market, Best Price and Cash & Carry located in Roseau.

Since the launch of Fine Foods Group of companies Back to school campaign, customers have been enthusiastically participating with the hopes that their name would emerge as lucky winners

Fine Food Group of Companies would like to congratulate its lucky winners of its Back to School Campaign:

Frito Lay $2000 Back to school giveaway– shoppers simply had to purchase any two bags of Frito Lay chips to receive a chance to be 1 of 3 lucky customers to win.

Catherine Noelist Charles- $1,000 Scholarship

Chanett Stuart- $500 Pass

Nola Stedman- $500 Pass

KFC $4000 Back to school giveaway- Customers simply had to spend $15 or more at KFC to receive a chance to be 1 of 4 lucky persons to win prizes including a $2,000 scholarship, $1,000 Bursary and two $500 passes.

O Deschamps- $2,000 Scholarship

Keyanna Carriette- $1,000 Bursary

Lex Birmingham- $500 Pass

Alexander Kevin- $500 Pass

Fresh Market $3000 Back to school giveaway- Customers simply had to spend $50 or more at Fresh Market, Best Price or Cash & Carry to be 1 of 3 lucky customers to win prizes including a $1,500 Scholarship, $1,000 Bursary and $500 Pass.

Marie Therese Ferrol- $1,500 Scholarship

Sherwin and Shermon St. John- $1,000 Bursary

Shenelle Laville- $500 Pass

Special thanks to the general public for making the promotion a success. It’s our way of saying thank you for choosing Fine Foods Group of Companies.