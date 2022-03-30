BUSINESS BYTE: Fine Foods Inc makes donations to schools on Dominica

Four schools benefited donations made by Fine Foods Inc in March.

With the resumption of face-to-face classes, there are still concerns about keeping COVID-19 at bay and controlling the spread in our schools. As such Fine Foods Inc in collaboration with McBride Caribbean (Ltd), manufacturer of Beep products, and made donations of over EC$4,500 in Beep 18 oz and 3oz (travel size) Disinfectant sprays to students and staff of the Pierre Charles Secondary, Portsmouth Secondary, Kelleb John Laurent Primary (St. Joseph), and Atkinson Primary schools.

Beep Disinfectant Spray has been independently tested by an accredited, US EPA compliant laboratory and proven effective against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes COVID-19. These products are ideal for use in classrooms, on desks, chairs, door handles, and more to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The principals expressed thanks for the donations, as keeping the students in a safe environment is of paramount importance. FFI E-Commerce and Marketing Coordinator, Ms. Marsha Augustine relayed, “as the nation navigates the resumption of face-to-face classes, it is gratifying that FFI is allowed to continue to play an essential role in assisting the schools with their safety efforts during the pandemic”. The company continues to be steadfast in its endeavors to help the nation fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Beep brand household products distributed by Fine Foods Inc include Disinfectant Spray, Air Freshener, and Dishwashing Liquid.

In addition to the Disinfectant products, Fine Foods Inc also donated cases of Kean boxed juices and various Cremica biscuits to include RIO4, Crackers, Nice, and Malt n’ Milk Biscuits.