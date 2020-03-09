BUSINESS BYTE: FLOW announces $30,000 in giveaways

Flow Dominica is giving away thirty thousand dollars ($30,000) in cash over a two month period to customers through their ‘Win A Bag ‘Ah Money’ promotion

The promotion begins next week Friday.

From next week Friday, draws will be done and two customers will be getting $500 cash each, every Friday until the end of April.

At the end of March, one lucky customer is going to walk away with $10,000 and at the end of April, another flow customer will be walking away with $10,000.

To qualify and win, customers must top up at least $10 or more at any flow location, sign-up for any flow service, activate any Always on Prepaid Combo Plan and also persons who are not a flow customers can switch to their network.

Switching to flow, prepaid customers can get the Alcatel A1 for $89 and $109 with a 7-day Always On Prepaid Plan plus a chance to win the promotion.