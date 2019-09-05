BUSINESS BYTE: Jolly’s congratulates Rick N Blaize

Martin Luther King jr. once remarked, “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry.”

Mr. Rick N. Blaize, Rph, exemplifies that “street sweeper” philosophy; immersing his work ethic, humility and passion of serving others into pursuit of his Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. Rick’s calling began when he commenced employment at Jolly’s Pharmacy, and culminated with his graduation from the University of Technology in Jamaica.

The management and staff of Jolly’s Pharmacy congratulate Mr. Rick N. Blaize on attaining his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Pharmacy. We wish him well in his future endeavors.