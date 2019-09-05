BUSINESS BYTE: Jolly’s congratulates Rick N Blaize

Martin Luther King jr. once remarked, “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry.”
Mr. Rick N. Blaize, Rph, exemplifies that “street sweeper” philosophy; immersing his work ethic, humility and passion of serving others into pursuit of his Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. Rick’s calling began when he commenced employment at Jolly’s Pharmacy, and culminated with his graduation from the University of Technology in Jamaica.
The management and staff of Jolly’s Pharmacy congratulate Mr. Rick N. Blaize on attaining his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Pharmacy. We wish him well in his future endeavors.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
yes i Bro congrats
Congratulations to my Nephew, he is an example of hard work and perseverance. May God guide you into your further studies go for Gold. We are very proud of you. Continue to put God first in all you do and he will open windows/doors of blessings in your direction. We all love you, stay focus. Aunty & Family*****