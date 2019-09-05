BUSINESS BYTE: Jolly’s congratulates Rick N Blaize

Jolly's Pharmacy - Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 12:43 PM
Martin Luther King jr. once remarked, “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry.”

Mr. Rick N. Blaize, Rph, exemplifies that “street sweeper” philosophy; immersing his work ethic, humility and passion of serving others into pursuit of his Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. Rick’s calling began when he commenced employment at Jolly’s Pharmacy, and culminated with his graduation from the University of Technology in Jamaica.

The management and staff of Jolly’s Pharmacy congratulate Mr. Rick N. Blaize on attaining his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Pharmacy. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

2 Comments

  1. BN
    September 5, 2019

    yes i Bro congrats

  2. TRUTH BE TOLD
    September 5, 2019

    Congratulations to my Nephew, he is an example of hard work and perseverance. May God guide you into your further studies go for Gold. We are very proud of you. Continue to put God first in all you do and he will open windows/doors of blessings in your direction. We all love you, stay focus. Aunty & Family*****

