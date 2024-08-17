BUSINESS BYTE: Jolly’s Pharmacy launches exciting back-to-school scholarship giveaway

As the new school year approaches, Jolly’s Pharmacy is making back-to-school shopping more rewarding with their latest scholarship giveaway. The pharmacy, known for its commitment to community and education, is offering students a chance to win scholarships to support their academic pursuits.

How to Enter:

Participating in the giveaway is simple. Customers need to purchase three or more Diquez products at any Jolly’s Pharmacy location. After making the purchase, they should drop their receipt in the specially marked box in-store.

Scholarship Prizes:

1st Place: $2,500

$2,500 2nd Place: $1,250

$1,250 3rd Place: $1,000

The giveaway is designed to help students boost their education funds with minimal effort. Each purchase of Diquez products not only contributes to their back-to-school needs but also brings them one step closer to winning a scholarship.

Why Enter?

Enhance your education fund

Easy entry process

Multiple chances to win

The deadline for entries is August 30th, so students and parents are encouraged to participate soon. This initiative underscores Jolly’s Pharmacy’s dedication to supporting education and helping the community achieve academic success.

For more information, visit any Jolly’s Pharmacy location and look for the specially marked boxes. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to invest in your future with Jolly’s Pharmacy and Diquez.

Good luck to all the scholars!