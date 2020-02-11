BUSINESS BYTE: Liberty Latin America (LLA) promotes digital responsibility in observance of Safer Internet Day 2020

International communications company Liberty Latin America (LLA) and its group of companies celebrated Safer Internet Day (SID) on February 11th by focusing on the importance of digital responsibility and the measures people can take to use the internet safely.

Observed globally, this year’s theme is ‘Together for a better Internet’. As part of its own observance, the LLA group of companies engaged in a series of awareness-building activities on safer ways to use this vital resource – the Internet. Across the business, hundreds of staffers will join members in their communities including teachers and students for Family Nights, Digital Summits and School Education Road Shows.

President and CEO of Liberty Latin America, Balan Nair, commented, “It’s hard to imagine life without the internet – it enables people, it connects people, and it helps people to learn, work, play, conduct business and even grow local economies and democracies. Through several initiatives across our region we will be supporting the communities where our team members live and work by providing educational materials and tools to raise awareness of the importance of digital responsibility. Safe use of the internet is critical for everyone, and as a provider of connectivity, we are fully supportive of this important global effort.”

The UK Safer Internet Centre states that ‘Safer Internet Day aims to inspire a national conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively. It calls upon young people, parents, carers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, policymakers, and wider, to join in helping to create a better internet.’

By celebrating the positive power of the Internet, the Safer Internet Day slogan of “Together for a better Internet” encourages everyone to join the movement, participate, and make the most of the Internet’s potential to bring people together.

Safer Internet Day (SID) is organized by the joint Insafe/INHOPE network, with the support of the European Commission, each February to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology, especially among children and young people. Celebrated on the Tuesday of the second week of February, each year on Safer Internet Day millions of people unite to inspire positive changes online, to raise awareness of online safety issues, and participate in events and activities right across the globe.