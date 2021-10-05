BUSINESS BYTE: NDFD launches “4 for You: Pandemic Relief Loans Promotion”

The National Development Foundation of Dominica announced that it has activated a special Pandemic Relief Loans Promotion to assist its existing and new clients, small business owners, and frontline workers in further mitigating the impact of the current pandemic on their livelihoods and businesses.

The “4 for You: Pandemic Relief Loans Promotion” is NDFD’s fourth-quarter promotion composed of four loan products with limited-time special offers, including Business Loans, Consolidation Loans, Green Loans, and Ready Cash loans.

Green Loan – Pay in 2022

A three-month grace period is offered to those who would apply for a Green Loan from today up to December 31st, 2021.

This targets businesses and individuals seeking to improve efficiency and increase productivity with the use of Green Solutions. This can also fund innovation using renewable and energy efficient technologies for business or home.

Business Loan (Fighting Covid) – Pay in 2022

A three-month grace period is offered to those who would apply for a Business Loan from today up to December 31st, 2021.

This loan is especially offered to entrepreneurs who would like to purchase PPEs and sanitization equipment and materials for their business places; restart their business places with purchase of stock or supplies; pay outstanding rent and other debts caused by the pandemic-induced shutdowns; and other related purposes.

This Business Loan promotion also contains a “Pandemic Shield” that protects the entrepreneur from the negative impact in the event of a month-long or more prolonged national shutdown. The NDFD offers full grace on both the principal and the interest if such a shutdown occurs.

Frontline Worker Consolidation Loan

The NDFD is offering all of the nation’s frontline workers a special Consolidation Loan package. Under this program, our hardworking frontline workers, including doctors, fire officers, police officers, nurses, and other medical personnel can apply for up to a $20,000.00 loan with 60% of it for consolidating their existing debts. The rest of the loaned amount can be used for their personal or domestic expenses to improve quality of life.

Ready Cash

Under this promotion, the NDFD’s Ready Cash (RC) clients can refinance their existing loans six months from their last RC loan.

Terms and Conditions apply. Interested persons are encouraged to check the NDFD’s social media pages to know more about this promotion. They are also asked to call the NDFD office at 275-5251 and 617-7036.