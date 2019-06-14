BUSINESS BYTE: The wait is finally over, emerald movies to open to public

After months of anticipation, the management team of Emerald movies announces its opening date to be Monday June 17.

Dominica was recently listed among the few Caribbean islands without a movie theatre since the shutdown of the previous theatre over a decade ago.

After 10 years in the making, Emerald movies is a brand new company with a totally new vision, geared towards bringing a different form of entertainment to Dominica. Although the location is the same, major changes has taken place in order to make the place more inviting and welcoming.

According to management, the system layout was designed by engineers in Miami, the movie theatre is fully air conditioned (sweaters/warm clothing are advised to be worn). The theatre holds 180 persons comfortably. Businesses and individuals can rent out the venue with the use of the screens and equipment for private viewings and the like.

Food from outside is not permitted inside the theatre, therefore all snacks should be purchased from the concession stand. The following snacks will be sold: popcorn (small, medium, large) with or without butter, jumbo hot dogs and nachos, soft drinks (soda beverages).

Prices for tickets are based on the type of movie that the customer will be watching with VAT included. Regular prices are:

Adults: $22

Children: $14 (Ages 11 and under)

Senior: $20 (Retirement age and above)

3D glasses are included in the price for the 3D movies, prices are:

Adults: $30

Children: $22

Senior: $25

The first two movies to be played on Monday are Avengers End Game and John Wick 3, advance tickets will be available from Saturday 15th from 2 to 6pm and can be purchased at the Box office. The Box office will also be open two hours before starting time of every movie.

Other movies to be shown for the week are:

X-Men dark Phoenix

Men in Black

Godzilla

Toy Story 4

Emerald movies can be contacted via email at emeraldmoviesinc@gmail.com.