BUSINESS BYTE: Update of MMCE statement on flooding in Bellevue Chopin housing development

In lieu of the heavy rains experienced last July 28th, photos circulated online showing “severe flooding” situation in Bellevue Chopin.

MMCE is thwarted that such incident happened with prejudice. It must be noted that like any other ongoing project, Bellevue Chopin is still a work in progress.

Through the course of that rainy day, MMCE Engineers were monitoring reports for all the on-going projects, especially in Bellevue Chopin.

To date, 166 families are currently residing in Zones A1 and C1 of the flagship project.

When reports came in that there was “flooding” in A1, our Engineers went on site to take corrective measures. Upon investigation, there was water “ponding” on one road due to a blocked gully.

Meanwhile, the report of water causing erosion in zone C1 was determined to be also because of human error. During the inspection, it was discovered that a load of tarrish was blocking the ditch.

In both occurrences, the debris was immediately removed that resulted in quick dissipation of the water.

Engineers were also mobilized to check on the residents during that day for their concerns. There was at no time any danger of rainwater entering any home.

A resident complained about the water seeping through his wall. Upon checking, the origin of such was a thermal shrinkage crack which is a foreseeable concern in new buildings. The concern was dealt with the following day in accordance with the structural engineer’s requirement.

As learning, MMCE devised sterner measures with regards to garbage disposal and collection. All residents, specifically those living near drainages, were also urged to properly dispose of household waste.

MMCE, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works, will implement cleaning and re-bottoming of ditches and culverts as additional preventive measures.

As developers, the company strictly adheres in following strict protocols and sustainable building techniques to provide quality of homes and build resilient communities throughout Dominica.