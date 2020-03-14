DAIC Conducts Survey and Hosts Special Meeting for the Local Private Sector

Dominica News Online - Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 1:14 PM
The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce is conducting a survey on the impact of COVID-19 on the local Private Sector.

The DAIC acknowledges that COVID-19 is not only a threat to the health of our citizens but also a threat to our economic development.

This survey seeks to understand the impact thus far on sales, production, logistics and employee productivity; the greatest anticipated short-term effects of COVID-19 on businesses within the next 12 months; the measures and best practices implemented by businesses to curb the effect of the virus; and the support required in managing the impact of COVID-19.

Responses to this survey are requested by Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. These responses will greatly inform on the impact of COVID-19 on our business community; hence, wide participation is greatly encouraged.

The DAIC also announces a special meeting for its Membership and the other members and partners of the Private Sector on Thursday, March 19th, from 2:30 to 4:00 PM at the Prevo Cinemall Ballroom.

This special meeting is to receive the most updated information on COVID-19. The agenda includes: updated protocols and best practices for the Private Sector in managing COVID-19, the report of the local survey conducted, and a cutting-edge presentation on Crisis Management from Mrs. Nikima Royer-JnoBaptiste.

Should you have any questions, please contact the DAIC at chamber.daic@gmail.com or 1(767)449-1962.

