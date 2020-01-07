WAWU seeking common approach with regional colleagues to deal with sale of RBC

Secretary-Treasurer of the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU), Kertiste Augustus, has expressed mixed feelings about the year 2019 which he states was “challenging and to a certain degree successful”.

Augustus said that the challenges which WAWU faced last year included the sale of two banks, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and the First Caribbean International Bank (FCIB), where the staff was represented by the union.

In December 2019, a consortium of Eastern Caribbean indigenous banks of which the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) is part, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase all RBC banking operations in the Eastern Caribbean.

“The RBC was acquired by a consortium of indigenous banks in the OECS while the FCIB was in fact purchased by an entity from Latin America,” Augustus said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO). “We are in fact addressing both of those issues…where we are hoping that we will be able to discuss…the implications and the challenge coming out from that action.”

He said he plans to travel to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, December 9th 2020, to meet with other trade unions which represent staff in other FCIB regional operations to discuss a united approach to this matter.

Another area of concern for the union, according to Augustus, is the financial difficulty which regional airline, LIAT, has been experiencing over the years.