Businesses urged to recognize the ‘Power of Service’ as Dominica prepares to celebrate Customer Service Week

Plans are in place in Dominica to celebrate Customer Service Week which will be observed internationally from Monday October 4th to Friday October 8th, 2021.

According to a press release, the activities, which are spearheaded by the Dominica Institute of Customer Service and Partners, will be held under the theme: “The Power of Service”.

The release also stated that service professionals who are exemplars in service excellence within the private & public sector will be a key highlight during this time.

Additionally, a campaign will be implemented among local business partners, “as we seek to not only challenge our local businesses to make this week one of impact by recognizing the Power of Service and making customer service a core principle.”

“Pictures and appreciation activities will be offered in celebration of customers and special mentions and recognition for teams and service professionals who have committed to supporting their clients or playing a leading role in service excellence and service culture as a thought leader,” Natasha Yeeloy-Labad, President of the Dominica Institute of Customer Service explained in the release. “These individuals will be highlighted for their advocacy around service excellence for the organization.”

Yeeloy-Labad encouraged all media partners to help “in this ambitious mission” of transforming Dominica into a service nation, “by highlighting the work of these various activities across your various media platforms.”

The DIOCS Week of Activities are as follows:

Monday– Launch of Customer Service Week of Activities 2021

Press Release – National Power of Service Campaign

Launch of DSI-SKILLS Academy

Radio Programs

Social Media Customer Service Appreciation Activity highlights

Tuesday–

Feature activities hosted by Partners

Spotlight of Nominees of Service Excellence Awards

Wednesday–

Highlight of our service professionals, members, committee members, staff, and Directors. * Decorate building with Balloons! The Customer is Boss!

Thursday–

Webinar Hosted by Natasha Yeeloy Labad ft. Dr Germain Jean Pierre, Dawn Lovel and the DAIC Dominica & Barbados; “The 4th Industrial Revolution and The Future of Service! The implications for service professionals?”

Friday–

2021 Service Excellence Awards! Presentation of awards and Pinning ceremony. Grand Prize Announcement- 9:00 am

Contact Lead: Mrs. Natasha Y Labad | Amanda Jean Jacques | Ezra Nicholas

Numbers: 225-8606 Direct Line: 265-2497

Download (PDF, 4.83MB)