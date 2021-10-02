Businesses urged to recognize the ‘Power of Service’ as Dominica prepares to celebrate Customer Service Week

Plans are in place in Dominica to celebrate Customer Service Week which will be observed internationally from Monday October 4th to Friday October 8th, 2021.
According to a press release, the activities, which are spearheaded by the Dominica Institute of Customer Service and Partners, will be held under the theme: “The Power of Service”.
The release also stated that service professionals who are exemplars in service excellence within the private & public sector will be a key highlight during this time.
Additionally, a campaign will be implemented among local business partners, “as we seek to not only challenge our local businesses to make this week one of impact by recognizing the Power of Service and making customer service a core principle.”
“Pictures and appreciation activities will be offered in celebration of customers and special mentions and recognition for teams and service professionals who have committed to supporting their clients or playing a leading role in service excellence and service culture as a thought leader,” Natasha Yeeloy-Labad, President of the Dominica Institute of Customer Service explained in the release. “These individuals will be highlighted for their advocacy around service excellence for the organization.”
Yeeloy-Labad encouraged all media partners to help “in this ambitious mission” of transforming Dominica into a service nation, “by highlighting the work of these various activities across your various media platforms.”
The DIOCS Week of Activities are as follows:
Monday– Launch of Customer Service Week of Activities 2021
- Press Release – National Power of Service Campaign
- Launch of DSI-SKILLS Academy
- Radio Programs
- Social Media Customer Service Appreciation Activity highlights
Tuesday–
- Feature activities hosted by Partners
- Spotlight of Nominees of Service Excellence Awards
Wednesday–
- Highlight of our service professionals, members, committee members, staff, and Directors. * Decorate building with Balloons! The Customer is Boss!
Thursday–
- Webinar Hosted by Natasha Yeeloy Labad ft. Dr Germain Jean Pierre, Dawn Lovel and the DAIC Dominica & Barbados; “The 4th Industrial Revolution and The Future of Service! The implications for service professionals?”
Friday–
- 2021 Service Excellence Awards! Presentation of awards and Pinning ceremony. Grand Prize Announcement- 9:00 am
- Contact Lead: Mrs. Natasha Y Labad | Amanda Jean Jacques | Ezra Nicholas
- Numbers: 225-8606 Direct Line: 265-2497
customer service in Dominica is a myth
Power of Service? Customer Service Week? In Dominica?
Let me tell you all, service is a dirty word in Dominica and even more so customer service! So why does Dominica have an ‘Institute of Customer Service’ in the first place? It’s as absurd as China creating an Institute for free Speech and democratic movement. Dominica has hundreds of problems which are ignored and pushed to one side on a daily basis but at least we have Customer Service Week. My Gosh what has become of my country??
Must admit that this is our biggest failing. It’s too down into the very core and culture of Dominica. Govt services have provided poor service with waiting times, healthcare or dated payment methods. Cheques still exist as opposed to transfer or card payments.
As a result, Dominicans are totally reliant on cash and cheque. Poor delivery by departments and sectors meant to lead the line in effective and efficient service became the norm. Now business leaders think the benchmark for service delivery is what they have always known. Poor, slow, poor quality and delivery.
It’s not a very good look, especially with Barbados doing an excellent job around the corner.
We have 5yrs to change before a potential opening of a new airport. I have hope we catch up and really learn that service is everything, no matter the sector.
Let’s stop bad talking foreigners who come to boost the economy. Let’s see then as an opportunity. Not everyone is trying to “take over Dominica”
As concerned as I am about the standard of customer service in Dominica, I confess that this is the first time I’m hearing about the Dominica Institute of Customer Service.
I have found that concerns about customer service are invariably interpreted negatively as complaints and the person bringing the shortfall of a business or service provider to light is considered a nuisance.
Is the Dominica Institute of Customer Service able to take on board and fearlessly investigate consumer concerns?