Businesses, vendors offer Valentine’s Day specials

On this Valentine’s Day, Dominica News Online (DNO) took the streets to find out what special deals businesses and individual vendors are offering to the public.

Bertha Angol of Salisbury is one of the local vendors we spoke to about the special valentine’s day packages on display.

She is located next to Prevo Cinimall in Roseau.

Her packages include chocolates, perfumes and body locations with the price ranging from $EC35-$EC60.

“Each package entails the affection one would lie to endorse to their spouse, a loved one, a brother a wife, with affection and appreciation”

Angol encourages Dominicans to show love and appreciation to each other.

Witchchurch IGA Super Center is offering special menus and treats throughout the course of the day.

Marketing manager of Witchchurch, Michelle Joseph, said shopping has been made easy for customers.

“Customers can enjoy a special daily menu on Valentine’s Day with items such as stuffed rosy tomatoes, touch your heart lasagna, juicy sweet and sour ribs, just to name a few,” she said on an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

She said pre-packaged gift arrangements have been prepared with items ranging from Johnnie Walker whisky to perfumes.

“Not forgetting the customers who enjoy a sweet treat, we have a variety of delicious cakes such as cheesecakes, red velvet, chocolate and cupcakes and cookies,” she added

Joseph said later on in the afternoon from 4:30 pm a special Valentine’s Day edition “three for ten Carib hype” with Dj flip Da boss and “our lovely carib ladies” will be on display.

Greenhouse Bar and Grill will be having a “Lunch Special” which will include soup, A glass of wine, mix lunch and dessert for $40.

There is also a dinner menu which will comprise of butterball turkey with turkey sauce and cranberry toppings, Grilled fish in Escovitch style and stuffed Broccoli and cheese chicken among others for $60.

Manager of Green House Bar and Grill stated that tonight DJ megaton will be playing the best love songs to their valued customers.

Archipelago also has a “3 for 50” deal which comprises of three bottles of wine for fifty dollars as well as a “6 for 100” special which will include six bottles of wine for one hundred dollars.