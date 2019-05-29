Cabinet Secretary concerned about productivity in the public sector vis-a-vis training provided

Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Steve Ferrol has voiced his dissatisfaction with the level of increase in performance and productivity within the public sector in relation to the training which is being provided for public officers

Ferrol was speaking at a Strategic Planning Week seminar, organized by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, which was held on Monday.

“It’s becoming more and more evident that the volume of training programmes attended at the national, regional and international level by officers within a wide cross section within the public service, has not quite measured up to a commensurate level of increase in performance and productivity within the public sector,” he said.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, these trainings comprise a host of workshops, seminars, working sessions, attachments and long-term study introducing new techniques and methodologies, “that should make our government operations second to none.”

However, Ferrol said when measured by the quality of work, reports, presentations and overall output made as part of the workings of the government systems, many fall short.

He went on to say that, “it would be interesting to carry out an exercise this week as part of your programme if some time would be permitted to examine why is this.”

He saluted public officers who step out every day to give their best.