Cadence-lypso Square – a tribute to cadence-lypso legends

The establishment of a cadence square at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in tribute to the legends of cadence-lypso is the latest initiative to heighten the recognition and enhance the promotion of the music genre in Dominica.

The square, which is situated near the ferry terminal in Roseau, opposite the barracoon building, was officially launched on November 1, 2021. The ceremony included the unveiling of a billboard, displaying the creators of cadence-lypso music, Exile One, the first of five such billboards portraying other cadence-lypso icons to be erected over time in the home villages of those legends.

Chairman of the cadence-lypso committee and creole enthusiast, Leroy “Wadix ” Charles, said the group has long been in discussion for a tribute fitting to the icons of the genre.

According to him, the committee is hoping that due to the large influx of visitors in that area especially during the cruise season, more awareness will be brought to cadence music and the originators.

“Sometimes these musicians feel like they went out there and did what they had to do for Dominica and they are not appreciated or elevated in their own country,” Charles stated. “They sometimes feel more appreciated overseas, so that is something that we are looking to change and that’s our way of saying thank you. We are hoping to continue the spirit of inclusion and get everyone to understand that Dominica’s cadence-lypso music brought Dominica international recognition.”

Charles also revealed that the location will be further enhanced as the committee envisages holding a number of activities centered around cadence music, at the square.

“Just imagine the buzz when things get back to normal. What we are hoping is, when the ferry terminal is back in full swing and the French visitors arrive, even the tourists, they can come here to take photos, listen to music. By then the place will be covered and this area will be all things cadence,” he said.

Ibrahim Brohim, cadence-lypso committee member and the individual who conceptualized the idea, said he was pleased that the committee could turn his vision into a reality.

“As one who has been a lover and is a lover of cadence music, it has always been one of my goals to honor our cadence-lypso icons and I felt one of the ways to do that is by identifying the top groups and top bands around the island and establishing a billboard in their honour so that persons within their communities and those visiting can look back at the people who pioneered the genre,” he stated.

Brohim said his company, the Signman, has absorbed all initial costs and appealed to other potential sponsors to partner with the committee.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, expressed satisfaction with the initiative and pledged his continued commitment to the committee.

“It very easy for me to have DASPA and DDA associated with this project because I know that it is close to the entry port and cadence-lypso has found its way into French territory,” Benoit stated. “So we want when our visitors come, they have a place to reminisce on the type of songs that we have produced and I want to ensure that this square can represent Dominica in terms of our culture and music because it is very important.”

Bardouille told the committee that the flag of Dominica must be prominently displayed at the square so that such will be depicted in any photos taken there.

The son of Gordan Henderson, Dion Henderson also thanked the committee for honouring his father’s contribution to cadence music.

“There is a song that my father wrote that says, no one is a prophet in his own country but I’m seeing that this is the opposite and Dominica is actually recognizing the cadence legends, what they did for us and the struggles that they went through to get cadence where it is today,“ he said.

Four additional billboards will be erected around Dominica in honour of other cadence legends namely, Ophelia Olivaccé-Marie in the community of Pointe Michel, Belles Combo in Mahaut, Grammacks in St. Joseph as well as a billboard of Midnight Groovers and Chubby in Grand Bay.

The committee says it further aims to get the cadence music as a UNESCO-recognised genre.

Meantime, to further honour the cadence-lypso legacy, Charles made known his intention to rally for the barracoon building to be transformed into a cadence-lypso museum.

He said the nearly 300-year-old structure, constructed in the 1760s and which was used to receive and store slaves prior to their auction at the old market, must be refilled with more fond and lasting memories.

“In there, you could listen to cadence music while viewing information on computers about the genre all while selling local products,” Charles stated.“Cadence is an integral part of our culture in Dominica and it has made Dominica supreme. So let’s turn the bad that this building was used for into something good.”