Calibishie man arrested for possession of 2000 rounds of ammunition

A Calibishie man is expected to face the court tomorrow following his arrest for possession of over 2000 rounds of ammunition.

Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Inspector John Carbon reported that on Friday March 19, 2021, about 4:30 p.m, the Police intercepted vehicle registration number TO250 on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau.

At the time of the interception, the vehicle was being driven by Kenny James Phillip of Calibishie who resides in Picard, Portsmouth.

According to Carbon, a search was conducted and one 9mm pistol and six rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as .40 caliber pistol and 50 rounds of .40 ammunition was recovered and seized.

“The same day the Police conducted a search at Phillip’s residence at Picard in Portsmouth and several rounds of ammunition were found including 1,328 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 506 rounds of .38 ammunition, eight rounds of .380 ammunition, 50 rounds of .22 ammunition, one round of .40 ammunition, one round of 7.62 ammunition and one round of 7.56 ammunition were found and seized,” the Police PRO said.

Phillip is expected to appear before the court tomorrow where the charges will be read to him. He is represented by attorney-at-law, Tiyani Behanzin.