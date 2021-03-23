Calibishie man arrested for possession of 2000 rounds of ammunition

A Calibishie man is expected to face the court tomorrow following his arrest for possession of over 2000 rounds of ammunition.
Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Inspector John Carbon reported that on Friday March 19, 2021, about 4:30 p.m, the Police intercepted vehicle registration number TO250 on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau.
At the time of the interception, the vehicle was being driven by Kenny James Phillip of Calibishie who resides in Picard, Portsmouth.
According to Carbon, a search was conducted and one 9mm pistol and six rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as .40 caliber pistol and 50 rounds of .40 ammunition was recovered and seized.
“The same day the Police conducted a search at Phillip’s residence at Picard in Portsmouth and several rounds of ammunition were found including 1,328 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 506 rounds of .38 ammunition, eight rounds of .380 ammunition, 50 rounds of .22 ammunition, one round of .40 ammunition, one round of 7.62 ammunition and one round of 7.56 ammunition were found and seized,” the Police PRO said.
Phillip is expected to appear before the court tomorrow where the charges will be read to him. He is represented by attorney-at-law, Tiyani Behanzin.
12 Comments
Allu so nosey but up to now the little girl still missing
Blessings,Brian and UWP are always talking about BOOTS ON THE GROUND.Maybe he was storing ammunition in case.The AK47 and the M60 is 7.62.The M16 and M4 carbine is 5.56.The AR15 can be modified to carry 5.56.The GLOCK pistols carry 9MM.The guy is getting ready fot WAR.Heard Blessings on Q95 talking to MAT-I-AS about CIVIL WAR.Hope these guys know,the best way to kill a SNAKE is to CUTOFF its head.18-3.IBO FRANCE need a little training in BASIC BATTLE SKILLS.
What was he doing with all those ammunitions?. Is something looming on island????
I am awaiting to hear how he was dealt with in the court.
He is one of your lots %you know dam well!!! Watch this space for further information.
I condemn illegality but my brother you doomed with that attorney 😄😄😄. Best you cut your losses and tell the judge send you to jail right now.
There must be a war going on in Dominica. If one man have all that ammunition i hope they question and get the smuggling ring rounded up.
What the man wants all that ammo for. He wants to start a war. That is even too much to protect a weed patch. I’m getting scared in Dominica now. Throw the book at him when he comes to court and no bail.
mista going to fight a war man with all them ammunitons
What in hell’s name is in the minds of those people against their own homeland!
He had enough ammunition to open a store. The police should try to elicit how he got these guns and ammunition into the country undetected. This guy is a merchant of murder.
Guns are instruments of death. I have no sympathy for people who are caught with illegal guns and ammunition.
This guy is ready for a war i guess he could say that he is a regional arms dealer, and was just waiting for his final documents to come through. or he could say that he was a collector, and previously had a permit for each of his weapons but got destroyed in Erica. or…or we’ll just have to wait and see what crafty excuse he comes up with
Dca hot like fire. Everywhere you turn is guns and ammo being seized by the police. If we have to follow trends it’s easy to see the bigger picture. Dca in trouble. People don’t store guns and ammo like that because they love to see them unless you are a collector in which case we don’t have that in Dca. The volcano called Dca is bubbling and that is scary. Imagine what the police is not getting their hands on if they can confiscate this large amount.