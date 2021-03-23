Call for NYCD 1st VP to resign amidst accusations of public display of partisan politics

Just two months after the newly inducted president of the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD), Ashma McDougall, vowed to distance the Council from alignment with any political party on the island, the youth organization has found itself in political hot water.
It is alleged that on Saturday, March 20th 2021, 1st Vice President of the NYCD Phael Lander openly participated in what many consider partisan politics at a Dominica Labour Party-led youth forum at the Kalinago Barana Aute.
Such actions have led to a number of calls for Lander’s resignation from the non-governmental organization (NGO), while others such as youth activist and founder of the newly formed Ripple Effect Youth Initiative in the Kalinago Territory, Whitney Melinard, have called for disciplinary action to be taken.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has received a copy of a formal complaint sent to the NYC president from expressing Melinard expressing “dismay and utter disappointment in the disrespectful actions” of Lander.
In the letter dated March 22, 2021, Melinard states, “Evidence proves that Mr Lander acted as the master of ceremony for the politically charged event which leaves one to imply that he was provided with ample time to make a decision, consult with the president of the NYCD or that the office of the president of the NYCD had approved for his participation in this event. It is important to note that Mr Lander did not just openly speak on a political platform he went on to align himself with the political party through his red-colour coded clothing.”
According to Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution, “No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in a public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.”
Melinard went on to point to the 2019 incident involving former NYCD President Paul Baron, where seven of the then eight-member executive voted to have him suspended because of his public endorsement of Cozier Frederick, the Dominica Labour Party candidate for the Salybia Constituency.
Melinard also quoted section 4 of the NYCD constitution which states, “A member found acting in such a manner shall be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion. In like manner, if a representative is found to be guilty of breach of conduct and it is found that this particular offence represents the official position of his organization then the organization itself shall also be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion from the NYC.”
In light of this, Melinard is urging the president and executive of the NYCD to take firm action and to to reprimand Lander.
“Ms McDougall, I dare say that what you do or fail to do about this situation will set the tone for the future and integrity of this organisation. The organisation has been battered with bad publicity and you came in with a new vision that we all embraced, so I would like to urge you to allow your actions to be guided by the constitution of the NYCD,” the letter stated.
The young activist also called for a public apology along with a probationary period in which Lander will not be allowed to act publicly on behalf of the NYCD as she believes that such action would send a clear message to future executive members.
The letter was also copied to Chief Youth Development Officer, John Roach who in 2019, called on Paul Baron to do “the honourable thing and resign” if he could not adhere to the NYC Code of Conduct.
Speaking to DNO on Lander’s alleged breach, Roach stated that his position stands and members should honour the NYCD constitution or vacate their positions in the organization.
In response to the concern over Lander’s behaviour, the NYCD president acknowledged in a press release issued on Monday afternoon, March 22, 2021, that based on Article VIII, Section 4 of the NYCD constitution relative to the organization’s Code of Conduct, VP Lander’s participation in the DLP associated activity has provided the opportunity to challenge the integrity and independence of the NYCD.
“The principles of integrity and objectivity are values which the current leadership holds with high regard and the Council is committed to displaying these values, which it has prioritized since its induction in January,” the release stated.
She gave the assurance the NYCD executive is seeking to resolve the matter urgently, guided by the Constitution and promised that a thorough investigation and appropriate action will be taken to address the concern.
Below is the full text of Whitney Melinard’s letter to the NYCD president.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
28 Comments
What was wrong with my comment that it was not posted.
There was no indecency neither any accusations,
SaddDdDDD.
ADMIN: As far as we can see your previous comments were approved. Check again and if you still do not see your comment let us know and be specific or try reposting it.
This is discriminatry, brutal, outdated, punishment, disrespectful and abusive to a young man on a journey of Development and sustainability that he’s well exposed and versed and experienced and commited to a matter of interest for our Youth/young people, boys and girls to be part and well versed on the processes of social development for our Upcoming youths to be exposed and versed to the Professional process of Socioeconomic development concept and therefore they must be exposed to this busy Growing young people, our youths to be ready and with strong exposure and obvious
Commitment to be part of the Development of our people, our Country and its overall development, politically, religiously, democratically and raise the standard of living of our families, young people and those unable to get a Decent job due to poverty and avoid the lack of resources to supplement the educational resources to ensure their success through lectures, research and Commitment.
Good luck🤞our youths.
It doesnt matter if he’s all those things, If he cannot hold the post according to law then he cannot hold the post.
You cant be the President of America if you werent born there, so it doesnt matter if you get the richest, smartest, most revolutionary, brightest, all that and a pack of chips. if the LAW states you cannot do it because of X then you cant do it. I’m not saying he isn’t versed and experienced but he cant be leading the NYC while waving a flag. What if one of the youths growing up supports another party? The organization doesn’t want its members to be concerned of “Who this color” and “who that color”.
There is no issue with the young man representing his OWN ideas and opinions at a YOUTH FORUM. You all are saying that he cannot express himself. As long as he wasn’t representing the NYC in an official way this is a non-issue. Dominicans just want to make an issue of every little nothing.
Well said. Please be reminded of the following:-
1. The Red clinic
2. The devious Bin Bobol
3. The death of our Agriculture
4. The useless, Ruthless travels to here, there and everywhere and please tell us what is that we and our ailing Dominica and people have benefit by all of this fake talk and Nonsensical thoughts. We desperately need frequent accounting of our States Tax Money 💰🤑 and other devious states resources, for example we need the account of the sales of our passports and how many out there are now refactor Dominicans.
We need to take our Dominica back away from Failed fake Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour governmen. We desperately need decent Government from a trusted disciplined highly professional Political Party ably prepared to take back our country and our Dominica from this failed incompetent Skerrit Labour government and his failed blind Skerrit and his failed Labour government has failed us.
We welcome our Hon.Lennox Linton & UWP Team…
In this letter, he is referred to as a friend of Ms. Maynard assuming that Mr. Lander is someone with whom she has a bond. The actions of the NYC Members are governed by the NYC Constitution and should be adhered to. However, did you reach out to your friend explaining the implications of his participation in the recent political event. I believe your personal and private inquiry with Mr. Lander would have given him the opportunity to reflect on his actions and decide that his actions may require a public apology, resignation, discipline, or neither. However, it seemed beneficial to place him under public scrutiny, backlash, and embarrassment for your own self-satisfaction and political recognition. You are a bright young lady but if you strive for a future in politics you are off to a bad start! We need to start giving people chances to defend their actions which they are sometimes ignorant of, whether stranger, friend, or foe! We are becoming the very thing we despise.
Anytime there is a comment exposing the HIGH LEVEL of UWP CORRUPTION,DNI always find an excuse not to post it.UWP was KICKED out of office,NEVER to return because of corruption.
Lin Clown stop making a clown of yourself and wake up to one of discipline, foresight, good governance and what it means to our people and our government and our Dominica that we have dedicated determined committed people and decent politicians to openly and honestly and sincerely and respectfully and decently in the management of our government and the Civil Service. This is paramount importance of good governance and management skills to raise the profile of our government and our people and our government.We be therefore welcome our distinguished experienced commited trusted competent Professional dedicated Hon. Lennox Linton and his formidable decent reliable United Workers Party UWP Team under the distinguished leadership of DOMINICA’S Opposition Leader Hon. Lennox Linton. Good luck 🤞🤞 my people. We must take back our government and our Dominica away from this failed, fake incompetent Questionable failed Labour Party government and its incompetent immnature Skerrit.
Blessings.
Fool, UWP was accused of that by senior counsel but this was never proven, never went to court, did it. I’m not saying they are saints but you must not say what you cannot prove.
Ladies and Gentleman, may i present to you, the village clown. Pay no heed to his nonensical ramblings.
do you all realize what this really is saying? it says that Mr Skerr has his fingers in all aspects that could ever possibly undermine or challenge his rule. He has agents everywhere. probably even within the opposition, there are labour embedded agents, hiding undercover. just thinking about that, really sends shivers to ones body. remember something folks: “Beware, for there are snakes in the bushes”
alas phael, is one after the other eh
Dominica is badly in need of more social activists like young Ms. Whitney Melinard not more politicians.
This young lady has shown courage, resolve and a penchant for morality and ethics unlike Mr Phael Lander who appears to have ulterior motives for joining the National Youth Council.
In the not too distant future, this fearless, erudite young lady will be a most powerful, inspirational force to be reckoned with. Great job young lady. May God guide your every step.
Love this. Let the youth show the country what needs to be done. Your actions in leadership is guided by the constitution and not by you arrogance. I love the tenacity of the Kalinago women. One day we will see national leader rise to the top from the Kalinago people. These women show they have more courage than our castrated men in Dominica.
Give me an Aspirin….
The call for his resignation is in order but we need to understand that the Roosevelt Skerrit labor pary is not a party of class or a party that respects any law or constitution, and therefore I don’t expect him to resign. Dominican was willed to Skerrit and he and his supporters are not governed by rule of law.
Well said. Please be reminded of the following:-
1. The Red clinic
2. The devious Bin Bobol
3. The death of our Agriculture
4. The useless, Ruthless travels to here, there and everywhere and please tell us what is that we and our ailing Dominica and people have benefit by all of this fake talk and Nonsensical thoughts. We desperately need frequent accounting of our States Tax Money 💰🤑 and other devious states resources, for example we need the account of the sales of our passports and how many out there are now refactor Dominicans.
We need to take our Dominica back away from Failed fake Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour governmen. We desperately need decent Government from a trusted disciplined highly professional Political Party ably prepared to take back our country and our Dominica from this failed incompetent Skerrit Labour government and his failed blind Skerrit and his failed Labour government has failed us.
We welcome our Hon.Lennox Linton & UWP Team…
I’ve said numerous times that Mr. Skerrit pollutes every governmental and Non-governmental organization in Dominica.. Nothing escapes his octopus-like filthy tentacles.
No prudent, patriotic, morally sound leader will even attempt to corrupt any national youth organization with dirty, hyper-partisan politics.
The young man, Mr. Phael Lander, on his own volition, chose to contravene the rules of the National Youth Council and bring this apolitical organization into disrepute. Now many residents will watch the Youth Council with suspicion and question its motives.
For causing the Council irreparable harm, Mr. Lander should be summarily expelled . He knew better but fell for the temptation of hogging the spotlight even though it was short-lived.
Lesson learnt: Stand up for something or you will fall for anything.
On a different note, THESE RULES ALSO APPLY TO PUBLIC SERVANTS. But yet we see too many of them dressed in red, fully involved, part of motorcades, and sometimes even involved in the helping of their ministers to give assistance in the name of ghe party, under the guise of the government. IF you are a public officer, that goes for POLICE also, you are not allowed to demonstrate openly in a public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party. especially those young girls that just start to work in Ministries, most of them is NEP and pull string that like to run behind minister and PS and director who themselves in political appointees, they always there, like cheer leaders, but most of them cannot even answer a phone properly. But we know in dominica integrity and rule of law and proper procedures is out the window. the PM and his DLP have shown us that long ago. Case in point, the ….. overdrafts of millions of dollar
I couldnt agree more, this dude wants to be in everything, worshiping everyone..lead one to wonder what is he really after?
The young seeing politics as a means to an ends. popularity and riches. So they use non partisan organisatin like the NYC to gain popularity and opportunities. then they graduate to the political youth parties lik how Paul Baron and the Phael Lander have done. Many times they are used by the politicians to gain votes from the youth. Pawns. But the Concil must remain independent of politics. Because they youth whom they represent are the future, and must remain impartial. So you brainwash a teenager, that teenager can vote a party for 20-25 years thinking that their party is the best ever, but not having any other party in THIER lifetime to judge them against. Luckily for me ive seen Freedom, UWP and Labour. And i can tell you the difference. These young people ALL THEY KNOW IS SKERRIT. With supposed youth leaders pounding the skerrit rhetoric of anything other than DLP will destroy dominica in the heads of impressionable young people, guess who will remain in power for another 20.
This is a simple matter to resolve, Mr. Lander should not wait for the executive to decide his fate , if he is a Young man of Integrity and Is Knowledgeable of the Constitution he should resign from his post immediately. Don’t be a Jahasiah Benoit who openly pledge his allegiance to the DLP yet still remained as the NYC President. We top often stand for mediocrity in this Country.
That’s right. Seems like Skerrit is bent on moulding this body into a model of his own party but even more its cousin the communist youth party of China. If it cannot follow its own constitution fold it up. Lander can be DLP in his own private time but to lead our youth he must be impartial of politics. Is only like yesterday disgraced Benoit was pulling the same trick, then Baron and now Lander. No man, that is no coincidence trust me.
Put his azzzz out…
Force him to resign forthwith, if he can’t do so voluntarily!!!
They should throw him out pronto! He needs to respect the NYC’s constitution.
But who knows, maybe he’s doing that for a scholarship
I am so proud of these young people who are holding steadfast to their constitution and the rule of law by taking a strong stand on this matter. The government and their supporters should take a leaf out of their book. There is hope for Dominica in the future.
Is like every body want to sing the loudest for their supper. If the not the lowest in the choir they not happy.
Trouble is, some are tone deaf.