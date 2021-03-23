Call for NYCD 1st VP to resign amidst accusations of public display of partisan politics

Just two months after the newly inducted president of the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD), Ashma McDougall, vowed to distance the Council from alignment with any political party on the island, the youth organization has found itself in political hot water.

It is alleged that on Saturday, March 20th 2021, 1st Vice President of the NYCD Phael Lander openly participated in what many consider partisan politics at a Dominica Labour Party-led youth forum at the Kalinago Barana Aute.

Such actions have led to a number of calls for Lander’s resignation from the non-governmental organization (NGO), while others such as youth activist and founder of the newly formed Ripple Effect Youth Initiative in the Kalinago Territory, Whitney Melinard, have called for disciplinary action to be taken.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has received a copy of a formal complaint sent to the NYC president from expressing Melinard expressing “dismay and utter disappointment in the disrespectful actions” of Lander.

In the letter dated March 22, 2021, Melinard states, “Evidence proves that Mr Lander acted as the master of ceremony for the politically charged event which leaves one to imply that he was provided with ample time to make a decision, consult with the president of the NYCD or that the office of the president of the NYCD had approved for his participation in this event. It is important to note that Mr Lander did not just openly speak on a political platform he went on to align himself with the political party through his red-colour coded clothing.”

According to Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution, “No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in a public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.”

Melinard went on to point to the 2019 incident involving former NYCD President Paul Baron, where seven of the then eight-member executive voted to have him suspended because of his public endorsement of Cozier Frederick, the Dominica Labour Party candidate for the Salybia Constituency.

Melinard also quoted section 4 of the NYCD constitution which states, “A member found acting in such a manner shall be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion. In like manner, if a representative is found to be guilty of breach of conduct and it is found that this particular offence represents the official position of his organization then the organization itself shall also be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion from the NYC.”

In light of this, Melinard is urging the president and executive of the NYCD to take firm action and to to reprimand Lander.

“Ms McDougall, I dare say that what you do or fail to do about this situation will set the tone for the future and integrity of this organisation. The organisation has been battered with bad publicity and you came in with a new vision that we all embraced, so I would like to urge you to allow your actions to be guided by the constitution of the NYCD,” the letter stated.

The young activist also called for a public apology along with a probationary period in which Lander will not be allowed to act publicly on behalf of the NYCD as she believes that such action would send a clear message to future executive members.

The letter was also copied to Chief Youth Development Officer, John Roach who in 2019, called on Paul Baron to do “the honourable thing and resign” if he could not adhere to the NYC Code of Conduct.

Speaking to DNO on Lander’s alleged breach, Roach stated that his position stands and members should honour the NYCD constitution or vacate their positions in the organization.

In response to the concern over Lander’s behaviour, the NYCD president acknowledged in a press release issued on Monday afternoon, March 22, 2021, that based on Article VIII, Section 4 of the NYCD constitution relative to the organization’s Code of Conduct, VP Lander’s participation in the DLP associated activity has provided the opportunity to challenge the integrity and independence of the NYCD.

“The principles of integrity and objectivity are values which the current leadership holds with high regard and the Council is committed to displaying these values, which it has prioritized since its induction in January,” the release stated.

She gave the assurance the NYCD executive is seeking to resolve the matter urgently, guided by the Constitution and promised that a thorough investigation and appropriate action will be taken to address the concern.

Below is the full text of Whitney Melinard’s letter to the NYCD president.