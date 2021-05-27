CALYPSO DAY: The rise of Dominica’s calypso art-form

For the first time, Calypso Day is being observed in Dominica today. The initiative is the brainchild of 2018 calypso monarch and 2021 virtual calypso monarch, Daryl Bobb and the Dominica Calypso Association. Among activities planned for the observance are a panel discussion on calypso in Dominica and a calypso extravaganza at the Old Mill Cultural Centre tonight.

In observance of the day, Dominica News Online has decided to republish the following article which was written by Ian Jackson and originally posted on the Dominica Calypso Association website.

Calypso in Dominica, though unofficially done on the streets was formalized in 1958 with the Jaycees service organization. Prior to that, there were Chantwells following from the African Griot traditions where persons made fun of each other particularly the white massa and land owners in the form of story and “Beff”. The observed dates were from the late 1900s when slavery was said to be “abolished” provided a moment when the “Freed workers” could now make fun of Massa using Creole etc

Nonetheless in 1958 the first king was crown when calypso was removed from the streets and became a staged art form. This was King Observer. In ensuing years there were the Adventurer, followed by DE Saint and Mighty Spark (Embert Stowe & Herman James respectively, both medical dispensers).

Some of the dominant compositions in the 60s and 70s era was as follows “Ilene”, ‘Mr Couplan ( Idol), “Point Michel Girls” by Lord Bingo, “Ma doe suck it to me” by Chubby, “Mas in de Cemetery” by King Solo, “Byo bwa” by Katera “Tennis Shoe Tongue” by the late Tokeyo…just to name a few.

