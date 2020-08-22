Cameron’s Leather – a new leathercrafter in town

Young entrepreneur, Camron Alexander, 19, from Pinchelin is the new leathercrafter in town.

In an interview with DNO, Alexander said he started leather crafting at a very young age, a skill he acquired from his grandparents but mostly his grandmother, Claudia Warrington, who also gave him a loan to start his business.

“It never ceases to amaze me how much time people waste searching endlessly for magic shortcuts to entrepreneurial success fulfilment when the only real path is staring them right in the face,” Alexander stated.

He said it takes an enormous amount of hard work, but he knows that comes with the territory.

“Yes, I know that’s hard. It’s a lot of work. What can I say? That’s life. Besides, look on the bright side; you get to do what you want and you get to do it your way. There’s just one catch: you’ve got to start somewhere. Ideas and opportunities don’t just materialize out of thin air,” Alexander explained.

He started practising the art by making key rings to sell to friends and people who made orders but he now specialises in sandals. Although Alexander doesn’t see sandal making as a career, it is something he loves to do.

He is also studying Architecture at the Dominica State College and fully launched his leather business last month.

Alexander’s business, called Cameron’s Leather, can be found between courts and Whitchurch under the red tent.

Click here to view Camron’s Business Page: facebook.com/Camronleathersandals767/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARBGYQPc-N_7e23xHPIUkTxFMTLjXCRdoPW1zVroKujVmxS-htrkXdAvOB1OLhiT1_ZOCMlaMD1BpKH6