Cameron’s Leather – a new leathercrafter in town

Young entrepreneur, Camron Alexander, 19, from Pinchelin is the new leathercrafter in town.
In an interview with DNO, Alexander said he started leather crafting at a very young age, a skill he acquired from his grandparents but mostly his grandmother, Claudia Warrington, who also gave him a loan to start his business.
“It never ceases to amaze me how much time people waste searching endlessly for magic shortcuts to entrepreneurial success fulfilment when the only real path is staring them right in the face,” Alexander stated.
He said it takes an enormous amount of hard work, but he knows that comes with the territory.
“Yes, I know that’s hard. It’s a lot of work. What can I say? That’s life. Besides, look on the bright side; you get to do what you want and you get to do it your way. There’s just one catch: you’ve got to start somewhere. Ideas and opportunities don’t just materialize out of thin air,” Alexander explained.
He started practising the art by making key rings to sell to friends and people who made orders but he now specialises in sandals. Although Alexander doesn’t see sandal making as a career, it is something he loves to do.
He is also studying Architecture at the Dominica State College and fully launched his leather business last month.
Alexander’s business, called Cameron’s Leather, can be found between courts and Whitchurch under the red tent.
Click here to view Camron’s Business Page: facebook.com/Camronleathersandals767/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARBGYQPc-N_7e23xHPIUkTxFMTLjXCRdoPW1zVroKujVmxS-htrkXdAvOB1OLhiT1_ZOCMlaMD1BpKH6
Awesome stuff. While keeping in tune with more traditional styles, i want this young man to break out of the norm and design leather craft that is new, tasteful, fashionable and out of the norm. Leather is a versatile material and can be used in a variety of ways. ornaments, jewelry, accessories (belts, earrings, wallets, hair bands and clips etc), foot ware, bags and luggage, art, and the list can go on and on.
Yes my people!! we love to see it !
Much success you Camerons Leather!
DNO should consider once a month pro-bono marketing for a featured small business.
ADMIN: We had a regular feature before COVID-19 we are hoping to resume it again once we are able.
Great looking product, good luck. I have bought those around town they’re as sturdy as any. Forget about competitive pricing I would strive to keep below those prices for great turnover. If too expensive to produce I’d make templates for each and employ a helper to put them together with turnover in mind, and not shelf dust. Again, best of luck.
Great initiative Camron. I admire people who go out on their own to start businesses.
If I may, from someone who has been in business for over 3 decades, please, please, produce the best quality you can, but shapen your business skills. Focus on your cash flow and try your best to get product out the door.
My experience with small artisanal businesses is that the proprietors are good at what they do, but are woefully lacking on the business side.
I was talking to my sister in Dominica just a few days ago and she ordered some products from a local factory. The items are sitting in the warehouse, but they have not come over to install it. She is literally begging the guy to complete the job. How is it that this guy is not more eager to convert that product into cash is beyond me.
What a great and refreshing story. Come on Dominica, let’s support this young person in this endeavor, and pray that he is blessed with success. Keep the faith young man,and keep striving forward.