Cancer always an important topic for both women and men – Dominica Cancer Society

The issue of Cancer is a topic that may never grow old because it is one of the leading causes of death in the world.

The Dominica Cancer Society (DCS) vows to continue to play its part in raising awareness of the various forms of cancer affecting both men and women in Dominica.

President of the DCS Yvonne Alexander reiterated calls on Friday for men as well as women to conduct examinations as early prevention methods.

She was specific that pap smears and breast self-examinations should be conducted to detect any abnormality.

“We really want to encourage a culture and a lifestyle of people getting screened annually especially if you know you are at high risk,” she said.

Saying, “you can be at high risk if there is a family history…you can be at high risk depending on your lifestyle, if you are a person who eats a lot of junk you cannot say when was the last time you had a serving of fruit or vegetables…”

Alexander was a guest on the state-owned radio station DBS where she also used the opportunity to lament the need for adopting healthy lifestyles, proper nutrition and regular physical activity all this can reduce the incident of cancer of the cervix.

She also insisted that breast self-examination should be done at least every month after a woman’s menstruation cycle.

“Do it every month about the same time of the month. If it is about a week or two after your period,” she encouraged. “You become very familiar with the lumps in your breasts…you will feel the difference.”

Women are far more greatly affected by breast cancer in terms of sheer numbers, but they aren’t the only ones at risk of developing breast cancer according to Yvonne.

“We have had a few men in Dominica detected with breast cancer. For many of them it was early detection,” she said.

Meantime, Alexander said World Cancer Day will be celebrated on Tuesday 4th February 2020 under the theme: “I can and I will.”

A special Mass will be held at the Portsmouth Catholic Church this [Sunday 2nd February] from 8:00am will official kick start the activities.

Following Mass there will be a meet and greet for cancer survivors in the north.

“We will meet in the church hall immediately after the Mass and one of the things we want to do is we want to do a lot more outreach in the north of the island,” she said

The formation of a cancer support group in the north is also on the cards, according to Alexander, who believes that such a group “is very important”.