Cancer Society concerned about high prostate cancer prevalence in Dominica

President of the Dominica Cancer Society (DCS), Yvonne Alexander has said that prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in Dominica.

Alexander told Dominica News Online in an interview that the DCS organized a prostate cancer awareness forum on Saturday, September 21st at the Public Service Union (PSU) to educate the public on the true situation of this illness in Dominica compared to other Caribbean islands.

The two doctors who spoke at the forum namely, Dr. Theodore Thomas (general surgeon) and Dr. Golnaz Naderkhani (neurologist) mainly focused on encouraging men to do early screening and not wait too long before symptoms appear.

“We are very concerned because one of the points that was made by the neurologist is that the incidents of prostate cancer are very high in Dominica, exceedingly high and in fact, on a Caribbean global chart, I think Dominica is even number one in relation to the number of people per population size,” she said

“What we are trying to do is have a culture where men go to the doctor for screening rather than wait for you to have a symptom because sometimes by the time they have a symptom the situation may be a bit out of control,” Alexander explained. “The doctors also spoke about what was available locally in terms of treatment options and some of the things that is still needed in terms of treatment options to assist in ensuring that we don’t have so many deaths from prostate concern.”

Alexander said that screening and prostate examinations should be done when persons reach the age of 40 years.

The month of September is observed in some parts of the world as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the DCS decided to go on a Prostate Cancer Awareness Campaign as part of the observance.

Activities were conducted throughout the month in partnership with various doctors asking them to provide prostate cancer screening at a significantly reduced cost or free of charge, as well as a collaboration with La Falaise Laboratory where they agreed to provide a Prostate Specific (PSA) blood test at a discount of 20 %.

Alexander further stated that until the end of September, general practitioner, Dr. Milinda-Cognette, is offering free prostate screening downstairs the office of DCS on 30 Mclntyre Lane, Goodwill on Tuesdays and Thursdays and she is advising all men to take advantage of this opportunity this week and beyond.

She said that many men with prostrate that were treated successfully are surviving because they were diagnosed early.