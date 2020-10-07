Cancer Society president stresses the need for early screening to ‘save lives’

President of the Dominica Cancer Society, Yvonne Alexander continues to encourage men and women to take the opportunity to get screened since early detection saves lives.

Alexander’s comments were made during the opening ceremony of the first ever ‘Drive for Cancer Care’ event on Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual “Walk for Cancer Care” was replaced with a “Drive for Cancer Care” from Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau to Portsmouth, with a brief stop at St. Joseph.

The Cancer Society president the level participation at the event as very encouraging.

“Please act on the information that we are disseminating,” Alexander said. “You will hear it over and over again, early intervention and early detection saves lives. I am here today because of early detection and there are many others just like me,” the cancer survivor advised.

She mentioned that during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the society has an arrangement with Medicus Diagnostics for a discount on the cost of screening.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, ladies and gentlemen too, we have had a few men in Dominica who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, so take the opportunity to get screened,” she advised. “… make your appointments and please get screened.”

Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investments, Dr.Irving McIntyre, also spoke at the event and took the opportunity to emphasize government’s commitment to fighting cancer in Dominica.

“The Ministry of Health has put certain strategies and policies in place that we should all take advantage of. For instance, at all our health districts, there is cancer screening going on, so as regards to your mammogram, regards to your pap smear, regards to your prostate tests, your PSA’s, these are all available and we should make use of them,” he stated.

The Minister also mentioned other measures established by the Government which include increasing taxes on sugar sweetened beverages, tobacco products and alcohol as a means of discouraging persons from consuming such which are considered risk factors for cancer.

“We also have the HPV vaccine which we give to our students in grade 6 between the ages of 11 and 12. As a matter of fact, PAHO was supposed to be here in May to give an award to the La Plaine health district because in the entire Americas, we have a 100% coverage of the HPV vaccine which is meant to prevent cervical cancer later in life,” Dr. McIntyre said.

The Health Minister applauded the DCS for their initiative and pledged government’s continued support to the association.

Other speakers at the rally included Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security, and Dominicans with Disabilities, Dr. Addis king who encouraged participants to be a source of strength for cancer patients throughout the pandemic.

The youth arm of the DCS used the opportunity to make a donation of school supplies and groceries to the family of Suzette Charles who lost her battle to cancer, whilst RUBiS and Commonwealth of Dominica Improvement Association (CODIA) also made a contribution to the society.

At the end of the event, balloons were released in remembrance of those who have succumbed to their battle with cancer.

Information from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, in 2018. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.