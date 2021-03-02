Canefield men charged with possession of several firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition and drug trafficking

Two Canefield men are now on remand at the Dominica State Prison awaiting trial following their not guilty plea of gun and drug related charges.
On February 22, 2021, at Fond Cole, Police arrested Kavan Moses and Fabien Anthony Ryan for having in their possession seven firearms and 666 live rounds of ammunition – 50 rounds of .380 ammunition and 616 rounds of 9MM ammunition– without being the holder of a valid license for either.
The men were also said to have had in their possession 28,653.3 grams of cannabis with intent to supply to another.
At the court hearing on February 26, Ryan first pleaded guilty to all the charges whilst Moses pleaded not guilty. However, the prosecution did not accept the not guilty plea and opted for a trial for both men.
Following consultation with their attorney, Wayne Norde, the charges were read over to the men and they both pleaded not guilty.
Norde then attempted to make a bail application for his clients but that was quickly dismissed by Magistrate Michael Laudat who indicated, by interpretation of Section 6 of the new Bail Act, that bail is no longer an entitlement and he may refuse to hear an application in any matter.
However, the attorney argued that the Magistrate was wrongly interpreting the Act because, “the Act says that a Magistrate may refuse the application, but it doesn’t mean that you should not hear the application…you can refuse bail on an application but the first step is to actually hear the application.”
Resolute in his decision, Magistrate Laudat stated that section 6 is at the discretion of the court whilst section 7 makes provision for bail.
Following a lengthy argument, Norde was still unable to persuade the court to grant bail to his clients.
“This court, like all other courts, does not operate in a vacuum because the court is part of the community. There is a public outcry now for wanton use and misuse of firearms in Dominica and if I were to open that door now and bring anybody passing on the street what would that person want from the court, justice,” Laudat stated.
He added, “If a man is caught with 7 firearms, the full brunt of the law must be brought down on him. It is not in the public’s interest to grant bail to these men,” the magistrate insisted.
The matter was adjourned to March 26, 2021 for trial.
19 Comments
Who was the magistrate for the female accomplice? I would applaud the magistrate if he had extended the same judgements on ALL those arrested within the same bust. Why was the female not tried together with her partners in crime? There is no honor among thieves. She use her resources to get away scot free and now they are going to make examples of you two fools. I will not condone your actions but you will learn about bad company. She left you all to fry. She out on $1,000 bail and all you behind going stocky for them to deplimay all you!!
Makes me think why they can not get Bardouille to testify at tribunal in the case for his dismissal of Vestcott Jones after nearly six years only for spiting Lennox Linton. Man that is wicked in our country. Can nobody take Bardouille by the hand and make him testify then. Is true, one rule for one set and a different one for others. How can we trust our authorities if they be have like that. I will never invest in a country like that, no Sir.
a functioning judiciary is essential to democracy! we have a prime minister, who has been internationally accused of selling diplomatic placement with evidence of money transfers, yet not one investigation and or address from the judiciary; the attempted murder of their very own colleague, Mr. Gon Emmanuel, with a confession from the perpetrator; plus varying violations of the constitution of Dominica and we have not seen any justice clearly shows that the judiciary system in Dominica discriminates against which crimes should and should not be judged, this is what we the public is concern about! allow justice everywhere not just in a few places. police brutality is rampant with the allege killing of Slobby in police custody. along Victoria Street, there is a labour party constituency office which is also a government office with the same staff, a route which some of you judges travel along everyday to and from work yet we claim to be democratic!
Lock dem up!
No bail!
All dat amunition to fight who? You an army unit?
Lock dem up!
The men are not from fondcole please
Does that make a difference?
This action by Michael Laudat may be one of the many many I have supported in Dominica. Michael Laudat who is not a favorite of mine has for once call a good shot and I applaud that shot. Criminals should be dealt with as criminals. Lets’ only hope that these two criminals are not members of foot soldiers of a particular sect. Because if so, mark my words they will be out in just one commanding call.
DNO I got you to publish my comment for adding ,”one of the many many I have supported in Dominica”. But then I went on to state Laudat is not a favorite and remarked about foot soldiers. So clearly I crooked you. I have not supported anything in Dominica under your present regime. I will continue to write in opposition to your govt to which you will not publish.
Sam you are so smart. You fool DNO
I am glad they were apprehended, however the law is only for one set. When others are caught they go scotch free. But time will tell. 99 days for you guys and 1day for God. Patience to a a virtue.
Magistrate Laudat made the right decision in refusing bail. “If a man is caught with 7 firearms, the full brunt of the law must be brought down on him. It is not in the public’s interest to grant bail to these men,” the magistrate insisted. Boom!
#OneLoveDominicans, #OLD
Hello and good morning my people. Thank you Judge Laudat for denying bail to both criminals so they don’t get to hurt our citizens. The Police must also find out how they were able to get those firearms into sweet Dominica.
This is madness, what on earth these two Clowns are doing with fire🔥 arms?
The state of our government and Dominica appears to be loose and weak. Don’t we have a Chief of Police and Police Officers?
There is must be some Psychiatric disorders resonating within the Government of Dominica. The leadership and Team appears to be blind and devious to the issues of anti- human behaviour of our young people.
What happen to the Youth Division and the Police
@Viewsexpressed, Shut your dam mouth you always on about your ahole politic what you on about make no sense bloody idiot get to the real point.
Guns and ammunition are instruments of death. Illegal drugs and guns are twin brothers.
The magistrate should send a clear and unambiguous message to these menaces to society and other potential gunmen. Once caught with illicit firearms the court will applied the maximum sentence.
DNO, where are the photos of these two dangerous thugs? This would most appropriate if you publish them.
Hold your own comrade Laudat! Very well done and said! Lock them up until such time that their cases can be heard. These young men too darn harden. I see you bowled out Norded with a googlie . Doh mess with the former officer!
Wow, trial already in less than 3 weeks! It shows our courts can work fast if they want to. So why we have to wait so long for hearings, never mind decisions for election matters. Can not escape the impression that someone is pulling the wrong string when it comes to cases that involve untouchables. Well, our own Al Capone died yesterday. Could this be an omen that things are changing? Nobody lives for ever you know.
Way to go Mr. Magistrate1 The courts and the police must work in tandem to bring this matter of wanton illegal possession of firearms and ammunition under measure of control. For now it is totally out of control. Too many young men have lost their lives arising out of the use of illegal firearms. I slauet you Mr. Magistrate. Let the High Court decide Mr. Norde’s arguments. Nothing wrong in allowing another court to decide on the matter.
Anyway, I shudder to think what is the argument that can be advanced if I were found to be in active possession of an illegal something. It wa place don me without my knowing. I wa simply asked to undertake an errand and was unaware of what I was carrying. I was not in control of my faculties? I was trying to help my children, friend. What is it that can stand he rigours of our system? Anyway its the court to decide.
But I salute the magistrate. We need more of Mr. Laudat’s on the bench
That is the correct approch Mr. Laudat.