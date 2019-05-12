Cannabis businessman arrested in St. Kitts

Dominica News Online - Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at 4:03 PM
A California businessman who came to St. Kitts this week offering what he said was billions in dollars in cannabis business has been arrested on three warrants for drug importation, possession and intent to supply, the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer has reported.

St. Kitts and Nevis police said that Alkivaides “Alki” David was arrested on May 9 and appeared in court the following day. He was released on cash bail of $30,000, $50,000 in two sureties, ordered to surrender all travel documents and ordered to report to Frigate Bay police station daily.

According to the Observer, the charges stem from an incident on Tuesday in which he was detained at Robert L Bradshaw airport attempting to import cannabis seeds, plants and products after arriving on a private plane. He is expected to appear in Basseterre Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

