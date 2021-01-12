Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association asks Canada to rethink new COVID-19 testing rules

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association wants the Canadian government to reconsider its new pandemic testing rules.
From January 7, 2021, Canada is requiring that all residents and travelers entering from the Caribbean provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test before their planned departure.
But the CTHA said in a statement that the new rules will strain already stressed Caribbean public health systems and cause further damage to the region’s economy.
The CHTA’s Acting CEO and Director General Vanessa Ledesma says this policy is creating challenges and places even greater economic hardship on the people and governments of the Caribbean.
And she says it is also affecting the thousands of Canadians currently in the Caribbean who are scheduled to return home in the coming weeks.
The mere announcement of the policy according to Ledesma, has resulted in a rash of cancellations by Canadians who had been scheduled to travel to the region.
She further observed that it will also further harm the already fragile businesses and economies and keeping more employees from returning to work.
As the policy takes effect, the CHTA she says anticipates many stranded Canadians being unable to return home due to their inability to get tests in the required time.
While CHTA recognizes that the policy is intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, an objective shared by the association, Ledesma said commitment to the health and safety of residents and travelers is best demonstrated by the COVID-19 protocols and containment measures which are in place throughout the Caribbean.
Ledesma added that this is further reinforced by the low tourism-related transmission rates in the region.
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) represents the Caribbean’s biggest industry.
8 Comments
Lol haha thanks for laugh CTHA .really ?affecting businesses eh? Lol no sense at all
Is the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association implying that every Caribbean country is not now able to offer travellers COVID-19 PCR test? Then that would be tragic and reflect negatively on the Caribbean at this time when we all thought this was already in place! We all have to get a negative COVID-19 PCR test to enter the Caribbean, so why don’t you think other countries would also expect it from you. And you better be prepared for the rest of the world making those demands! The Caribbean keep living in dreamland that tourism will bounce back tomorrow, dream on! CHTA and Caribbean Tourism Ministers and industry professionals keep repeating this nonsense to comfort themselves and their people, but my advice is to prepare for two years of global tourism decline! Even after we are all vaccinated to fly, the looming global recession and unemployment in the richer countries will mean less people going on vacation and therefor a shrinking tourism industry worldwide!
This just in from the New York Times:
“Before boarding their flights, all international passengers headed to the United States will first need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test, according to a new federal policy going into effect on Jan. 26.”
Well, last time I checked, I need a negative PCR test to visit Dominica and virtually every other Caricom state, taken within 72 hours of intended arrival with results submitted before arrival. So how exactly is the new requirement for Canada different? What this is intended for is to discourage non-essential travel outside of Canada by citizens and residents, combined with mandatory 2-week quarantine on return. Which has been in place since last March. In addition, travel to Canada by non-nationals or non-residents is still prohibited with exception of very, very narrow circumstances, also in place since last March.
BTW, this doesn’t just apply to travel to or from the Caribbean – it’s from everywhere. The “woe is us” ploy doesn’t work this time.
But I am looking forward to what Caribbean requirements will be for travellers with proof of vaccination, as I do plan to book a ticket as soon as I’ve had my jabs. Do tell, soon!
this request by this tourism association member makes no sense as there are people from the carribbean who are stock overseas wishing to return home.While i agree this is a blow to the regions’ economy there is the fact that people from one island is restricted when traveling to another in the region
So the Caribbean governments want to impose strict measured to reduce the number of Covid cased in the region (and rightly so). Now, the Canadian government is doing the same thing for the same reason and they are complaining about the policy.
Business are suffering all over the world, including Canada. These governments are prepared to sacrifice businesses in their countries to contain Covid-19. I hardly think they will worry about Caribbean tourism in formulating their policies.
That’s interesting, that’s exactly our policy on it. To get to Dominica you have to do a PCR test.
but i find the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association well rude . people coming to the Caribbean have to provide a negative test before traveling and then sit in quarantine that they themselves have to pay for and especially in dca sometimes doh even get food delivered to them on time . you all need to kno when to shut up and just dont say anything. in the Caribbean you need a test to come to the islands . I FIND YOU ALL DAMN RUDE TO TELL CANADA THAT USING THE SAME RULE AGAINST THE CARIBBEAN IS BAD FOR BUSINESS