Caribbean islands are reopening for tourism in June

Having contained the coronavirus so far, several Caribbean island nations are announcing plans to reopen their borders to tourists starting this June. With relatively low virus numbers and highly tourism-dependent economies, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Aruba, St. Lucia, and several more are preparing to welcome back international tourists for nonessential travel from as early as June 1, 2020.
In order to safeguard visitors and locals from outbreaks of the virus, the governments of these islands are working with public health officials and tourism boards to institute new cleaning protocols at hotels and airports as well as various social-distancing measures. Here’s what travelers can expect.
(We will update this article with information about other Caribbean islands once official reopening dates are announced.)
but where all the tourist coming from?
Its a desperate attempt to bring in some badly needed foreign exchange. But these islands must be aware that the main tourism markets are still struggling with Covid-19. Some of these countries have strict travel rules, this means that tourist are not going to attempt to travel anytime soon. Additionally they are increasing the risk of getting their citizens exposed and the possibility of outbreaks. Tourist are not going to flock to these islands anytime soon, unless the virus is under control, a vaccine is found and they feel confident enough in traveling safely and last but not least the ability of these islands to take care of them were they to fall ill of the virus.