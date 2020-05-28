Caribbean islands are reopening for tourism in June

Having contained the coronavirus so far, several Caribbean island nations are announcing plans to reopen their borders to tourists starting this June. With relatively low virus numbers and highly tourism-dependent economies, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Aruba, St. Lucia, and several more are preparing to welcome back international tourists for nonessential travel from as early as June 1, 2020.

In order to safeguard visitors and locals from outbreaks of the virus, the governments of these islands are working with public health officials and tourism boards to institute new cleaning protocols at hotels and airports as well as various social-distancing measures. Here’s what travelers can expect.

(We will update this article with information about other Caribbean islands once official reopening dates are announced.)

