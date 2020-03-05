Caribbean jurist chosen to undertake electoral reform in Dominica to make first visit

Eminent Caribbean Jurist Sir Charles Michael Dennis Byron, who was chosen to perform the service of sole commissioner for electoral reform in Dominica, is expected to be on the island this month.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“We have developed draft terms of reference for the commissioner for Sir Dennis Byron,” he said. “We expect Sir Dennis Byron to make a first visit to Dominica in the month of March on our information gathering exercise and once he comes into Dominica, he will be exposed to all the relevant stakeholders including the media.”

He continued, “We are looking forward to his engagement and to bring a very tight schedule to this.”

According to Skerrit, it is in the interest of the government to go to Parliament the soonest to start the process well in advance of the constitutional date for the next elections, “and we can put this behind us and we can focus on other important agenda items.”

He said once the drafts are finalized in terms of references, it will be sent to Sir Byron and a date will be set for his visit to Dominica.

Sir Byron is a former President of the Caribbean Court of Justice. He also serves as President of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, and is former President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and former Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.