Caribbean media workers concerned about tragic developments claiming Haitian journalists’ lives

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 7:45 AM
The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) has expressed deep concern with recent tragic and deadly developments  which are claiming the lives of journalists in Haiti.   

President of ACM, Nazima Raghubir, stated that their attention to the situation in Haiti pre-dated last week’s assassination of President Jovenel Moise, as rising unrest and violence had already claimed the lives of four journalists/media workers for the year.   

“We noted with regret the absence of specific reference to threats to Haitian media at the recently concluded virtual CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting but hope subsequent deliberations at the ensuing Emergency Meeting included the impact of the situation on the practice of journalism.”  

She said the  declaration of a state of siege by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph correctly seeks to address prevailing uncertainties and ensure a state of relative calm. However, Raghubir noted that ACM is mindful of the potential for official abuse when it comes to the work of the media and the chilling effect on press freedom.  

“We note similar expressions of concern from our hemispheric and international partner organisations and assure everyone that our vigilance will continue during this period,” The ACM president declared. 

She said ACM extends a  hand of solidarity with the media fraternity in Haiti on behalf of friends and colleagues from the rest of the Caribbean region.

