Caribbean nationals may soon be allowed to travel visa-free to USVI

Caribbean nationals wishing to visit the US Virgin Islands may soon no longer require a visa to do so. The Virgin Islands Visa Waiver Act which has been approved by the US Congress House Judiciary Committee, if approved by the US Congress, will make it possible for visitors from the Caribbean to receive a nonimmigrant visitor visa exemption to enter the US Virgin Islands, for up to 45 days.

A press release from the office of Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, a native of the US Virgin Islands who first presented to Act to the Committee for amendment in September 2021, did not state specifically which countries will benefit from the amendment. However, the scope of the amendment will be limited to the Caribbean community and other countries permitted by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Act applies only to the U.S. Virgin Islands and does not allow entry into other parts of the United States..

The amendment is similar to the limited visa waiver program which allows citizens of some countries to visit overseas US territories, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands by completing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Form I-736 prior to arrival and presenting their country’s passport on arrival. The Visa Waiver Act is also expected to be an impetus for increased visitors and economic activity in the US island territory.

Congresswoman Plaskett, who serves on the US Congress Ways and Means Committee, stated in the news release, “This legislation would extend this same program to the U.S. Virgin Islands. This limited visa waiver program would better enable the Virgin Islands to compete economically with other islands and nations in the Caribbean community.”

The Ways and Means Committee gives recommendations to the House on all revenue-raising channels. The committee is the primary source of legislation on international trade agreements, customs, and taxation.