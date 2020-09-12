Caribbean Wellness Day (Sep 12, 2020) address by Min of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment

Fellow Dominicans,

This year Dominica along with the rest of the Caribbean Region will be celebrating the

thirteenth Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) on Saturday September 12, 2020 under the

theme “Power through Collective Action-Stronger Together 2020”.

Over the last twelve (12) years, the overall theme for Caribbean Wellness Day was ‘Love

that Body’ with a focus on preventing and controlling Non Communicable Diseases

throughout the life course. After consultations with key partners, the region continues with

the life course approach but extends it to include a ‘whole of society’ engagement for the

next five (5) years – 2020-2024.

After much consideration the region decided on a new overall theme, ‘Power through

Collective Action’, this will be the theme for Caribbean Wellness Day for the next five (5)

years, with the sub-theme ‘Stronger Together 2020’.

Caribbean Wellness Day celebration reminds us that together we are in the fight to reduce

the prevalence of Non Communicable Diseases in Dominica and the wider Caribbean, in

order to make a reality of the declaration “Uniting to Stop the Spread of Chronic Non

Communicable Disease”, which was signed by all heads of government at the CARICOM

Heads of Government summit in September 2007.

This annual event is geared at increasing awareness and promoting activities to address the

epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which continue to affect the health,

economy and development of our nation and whole of society.

We are all familiar with the fact that Dominica, like all the other regional and international

countries, is faced with the challenge of dealing with Non-Communicable Diseases. These

diseases which include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, cancer and mental

disorders are now the leading causes of mortality and morbidity in the country. These

conditions cause a considerable impact on individuals and families, but also have major

implications on the delivery of health services, the workforce and the economic standing of

our nation as a whole. In the national context, Non-Communicable Diseases have

surpassed communicable diseases as Dominica’s dominant health concern.

Factors such as obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking, exposure to second

hand smoke, the harmful use of alcohol and poor management of stress are some of the

main risk factors that contribute to these diseases.

This year’s theme “Power through Collective Action’-Stronger Together 2020” focuses

on raising awareness about mental illness and mental health, addressing stigma and

discrimination (especially towards frontline essential and/or health care workers), and

promoting coping strategies aimed at reducing stress, especially during this COVID-19

pandemic.

Mental health, as defined by the World Health Organization, is a “state of well-being in

which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of

life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her

community”. Mental disorders and psychoactive substance-related disorders are highly

prevalent throughout the world and are major contributors to morbidity, disability, and

premature mortality.

The stigma, social exclusion, and discrimination that occur around people with mental

disorders compound the situation, increasing the risk for other diseases and gaps in seeking

help and contributing to unintentional and intentional injury.

Not only does this impact the general public but health professionals and other front line

workers face stressful situations every day. During this COVID-19 pandemic, this is

especially true. The demand of this crisis requires support and stress management that will

help safeguard mental and physical health.

Fear, worry, and stress are normal responses during times when we are faced with

uncertainty or the unknown. It is normal and understandable that people are experiencing

these feelings in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment continues to embark on health

education in relation to stress management and promotion of chronic disease management

programs as well as COVID-19.

The Ministry continues to engage and work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs),

faith-based organizations, business entities and all seven health districts in the fight against

NCDs. This allows the ministry to mobilize and strengthen public, private, and civil society

partnerships for NCDs.

In keeping with efforts towards a country free of the avoidable burden of non-communicable

diseases, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment has adopted

Caribbean Wellness Month in September, which has become a best practice in Dominica

for promoting healthy lifestyles through physical activities and healthy diet and stress

management.

To promote activities in support of health and wellness and motivate residents to develop

good health practices, this year’s activities will comprise of a ZOOM Yoga Event open to the

public on Saturday September 12, 2020 and a Panel Discussion raising awareness on

mental health and other activities by our key stakeholders.

The year 2020 has proven to be a challenging year for all of us, therefore, the Ministry of

Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, and by extension the Government of

Dominica, takes this opportunity to encourage each Dominican to make your health your

priority. Engage in physical activity, and healthy coping mechanisms to manage stress as

we continue our fight against non-communicable diseases.

Thank you and lets continue to partner for optimal health.