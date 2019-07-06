CARICHAM advocates for public-private partnerships to improve resilience in the Caribbean

The Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) was represented at the ‘Understanding Risk Management and Risk Financing for Disaster Resilience’ Training of Trainers which was held in Singapore from June 18th to 21st, 2019.

CARICHAM’s representatives were Faron Lawrence, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry of Commerce (SKNCIC) and Stephen Lander, Vice President of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC).

Other participants at the training activity came from the public and private sectors in CARICOM countries. The two-day session was organized by the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Global Education and Training Institute (GETI), and Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean (ROAMC).

The seminar included a mix of lectures, technical sessions, and interactive case studies. Discussions revolved around the importance of an integrated, systems-based approach to disaster resilience, and how both Public-Private partnership can reduce vulnerabilities within the sectors.

CARICHAM presented on Engaging the Private Sector for Disaster Resilience, Understanding Private Sector: Business Continuity Importance and Foundational Elements, and Public-Private Partnership for Disaster Resilience. The presentations highlighted how Public-Private Partnerships in Disaster Risk Reduction improve resilience.

Lawrence said that the seminar was quite timely, relevant and effective.

“Representatives from the Public Sector welcomed and appreciated the input of the Private Sector Representatives and there were clear understandings and acceptance that with both sectors working together on disaster risk management and resilience can improve exponentially in our region,” he stated.

Lander added, “the session underscored the importance of preparedness, even for those risk events that are unlikely or unexpected. Singapore is a striking example, having established a robust disaster management plan although the frequency of disasters there is relatively low.”

Participants welcomed the opportunity to exchange views on disaster management strategies and challenges in their home countries, and how improved collaboration among stakeholders can take place to strengthen the former.

CARICHAM is a network of 18 Chambers of Commerce in the Caribbean who with the aim to advocate and create enhanced value for members of the respective chambers; to reduce the risk of Members and their countries to disasters; share knowledge and best practices among the network; and to enhance transportation, trade facilitation, and promotion.