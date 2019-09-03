CARICHAM message of support to Bahamas after devastating passage of Hurricane Dorian

The Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) expresses heartfelt sympathy to our neighbors, friends and colleagues in The Bahamas, following the severe loss of life and livelihoods which have occurred on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahamas. We extend our heart in solidarity to our CARICHAM Colleagues at the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation.

The vast damage caused as a result of Hurricane Dorian is heartbreaking. Tragically, this underscores the fact that the effects of climate change are real and that the Caribbean is extremely vulnerable to those effects. We stand firm with the people of the Bahamas as our Network and partners, regionally and globally, are mobilized in the journey to recovery. We acknowledge that this will not be a brief undertaking, but we are committed to their advancement through the initiatives of the Bahamas Chamber on Commerce and other Stakeholders such as the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

We encourage our Members to get in contact with their respective Chambers as we seek to mobilize support.

Additionally, we are reminded that we are still in the most active period of the hurricane season. As such, we encourage all our Caribbean residents and businesses to take adequate measures to strengthen processes and assets to mitigate to the best of their ability the potential damage based on the risks that

we are still facing.

Let us continue to work together in support of the affected as well as for the advancement of our region.

CARICHAM is a network of 18 Chambers of Commerce in the Caribbean with the aim to advocate and create enhanced value for members of the respective chambers; to reduce the risk of Members and their countries to

disasters; share knowledge and best practices among the network; and to enhance transportation, trade facilitation, and promotion.