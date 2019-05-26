CARICOM congratulates Guyana on 53rd Independence Anniversary

CARICOM has praised Guyana’s significant contribution to the fight against climate change as the country marks its Fifty-Third Anniversary of Independence on 26 May.

CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Guyana’s President His Excellency David Granger noted that:

“Guyana’s seminal contribution to the furtherance of the global battle against climate change through the preservations of its forests has gained widespread acclaim and is just one of the many areas in which the country has earned international renown.”

The Secretary-General also pointed to Guyana being an integral part of the regional integration movement from its inception, symbolized by its hosting of the Headquarters of the Caribbean Community.

“We welcome Guyana’s continued positive contributions to the Community which pledges its support to the country’s efforts to move forward in its own quest for self-advancement,” Ambassador LaRocque said.

Guyana is observing this year’s anniversary under the theme “A united Guyanese are we at 53”.

The theme celebrates the essence of nationhood, as such unity could only propel the citizens to unlocking further the vast potential of their country, the Secretary-General noted.