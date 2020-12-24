CARICOM News Time 23 December 2020

In this final episode for 2020, Communications Officer at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms Tusankine English-Francis, presents a news roundup of the latest from the Caribbean Community.

Highlights: CARICOM, Cuba strengthen diplomatic relations, CARICOM Chairman says region needs extraordinary support from IFIs to reverse double-digit contractions, keeping hotels open at zero capacity? Barbados’ Prime Minister tells why it is critical to her government, E Rush: How do CARICOM countries access vaccine to combat COVID-19? CARICOM human and social development Chief tells us how, Schooling amidst COVID-19: Barbados students plead for schooling reopening. UNICEF says wide scale school closure not best option for children, It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: Holiday spirit thrives in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, CARICOM Secretary- General Ambassador Irwin Larocque: End of The Year Message.

We take this opportunity to wish you the very best for the Holidays and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.