CARICOM News Time 23 December 2020

In this final episode for 2020, Communications Officer at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms Tusankine English-Francis, presents a news roundup of the latest from the Caribbean Community.
Highlights: CARICOM, Cuba strengthen diplomatic relations, CARICOM Chairman says region needs extraordinary support from IFIs to reverse double-digit contractions, keeping hotels open at zero capacity? Barbados’ Prime Minister tells why it is critical to her government, E Rush: How do CARICOM countries access vaccine to combat COVID-19? CARICOM human and social development Chief tells us how, Schooling amidst COVID-19: Barbados students plead for schooling reopening. UNICEF says wide scale school closure not best option for children, It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: Holiday spirit thrives in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, CARICOM Secretary- General Ambassador Irwin Larocque: End of The Year Message.
We take this opportunity to wish you the very best for the Holidays and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.