CARICOM NEWS TIME: Regional news roundup for week ending April 23, 2021

In the following episode of Stay in the Loop, Communications Officer at the CARICOM Secretariat, Mrs Tusankine English-Francis, presents the latest weekly news roundup from the Caribbean Community.

The following are the highlights of this week’s programme.

CARICOM Heads of Government pledge continued support for St Vincent and the Grenadines Volcanic Ash affects infrastucture and Tourism in Barbados Organisation of African, Caribbean & Pacific States and the European Union initial POST-COTONOU Partnership Agreement CARICOM Ministers of Health review CARPHA’s protocols to minimise COVID-19 transmission during evacuations More CARICOM nationals have access to COVID Vaccines Data on Learning loss critical