CARICOM NEWS TIME: Regional news roundup for week ending April 23, 2021

In the following episode of Stay in the Loop, Communications Officer at the CARICOM Secretariat, Mrs Tusankine English-Francis, presents the latest weekly news roundup from the Caribbean Community.
The following are the highlights of this week’s programme.
- CARICOM Heads of Government pledge continued support for St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Volcanic Ash affects infrastucture and Tourism in Barbados
- Organisation of African, Caribbean & Pacific States and the European Union initial POST-COTONOU Partnership Agreement
- CARICOM Ministers of Health review CARPHA’s protocols to minimise COVID-19 transmission during evacuations
- More CARICOM nationals have access to COVID Vaccines
- Data on Learning loss critical
