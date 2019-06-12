CARICOM Reparations Commission expands list of countries to be targeted for reparations

The Vice-Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC), Professor Verene Shepherd announced at a press conference held at the Regional Headquarters of The University of the West Indies (UWI) on June 10 that CARICOM Reparations Commission has expanded the list of countries to be targeted for reparations.
Prof Shepherd also revealed that the CRC was in the process of preparing a new round of letters of demand to be presented to additional countries identified as participants in the trafficking of enslaved Africans to the Caribbean.
The Press conference was called by the Centre for Reparation Research (CRR) at the UWI to share with the Caribbean public, findings from the 2018 expanded Slave Voyages Database created by Prof David Eltis and his team of researchers. This database 2.0 created in 1999 and updated in 2008 and 2018, has revealed 1,000 additional voyages undertaken by slavers from European states that were participants in one form or another in the trade in Africans to CARICOM member states and Cuba and or slavery. Among the less-publicised names are Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Norway Hanse Towns Brandenburg and the Duchy of Courland (Latvia).
The Slave Voyages Database brings together the work of scholars over four decades and across five continents to track the movements of ships, their countries of origin and the numbers of people who were forcibly taken halfway across the world to the Caribbean.
In a graphic and compelling presentation, CUNY historian Dr Ahmed Reid who is also Chair of the United Nations Working Group of Experts, introduced the latest 2018 findings, highlighting details of over 36,000 voyages between Africa and the Americas, as well as information on 11,400 voyages between the countries of the Caribbean and the Americas. It identifies colonial Kingston, Jamaica as a major trans-shipment port in the 19th century in the trafficking of enslaved Africans mainly to the Spanish Caribbean and reinforces the fact that the trafficking was a global enterprise.
Dr Reid’s presentation also identified the major players and their percentage participation in the trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans; the total number of Africans that were captured and transported – numbering some 12.5 million and the mortality rate which, he said, was an average of 14%. Included in the expanded database are the names of over 92,000 Africans who were actually trafficked, identifying them by sex but more shockingly by ages that ranged from infants as young as a year old to men as old as 77 being captured, sold and relocated far away from their homeland. As Prof Shepherd reiterated, these names not only represent a digital memorial to the lives of the enslaved butpersonalizes the crime against humanity.
Among the recently revealed ‘less well-known countries’ highlighted in Dr Reid’s presentation, Russia came in for special attention. The records show an 1838 voyage by the vessel Goliubchick, flying the Russian flag departing the port of Odessa and landing in Matanzas, Cuba that same year with a cargo of 306 Africans who had survived the voyage from the original 340 who boarded. Mr Aleksel Alexeevich Sazonov, head of the consular section of the Russian embassy in Jamaica rose to the defense of his country and in a statement, questioned the completeness of the research and suggested that a vessel flying a country’s flag did not necessarily imply that the vessel actually originated in that country.
Prof Shepherd had earlier observed that as the database becomes more widely known, countries implicated will be engaged in denial and cautioned against too quick a denial as the Slave Voyages Database is an active research project.
Responding to the question of what was the next move and how these findings would be used, Prof Shepherd said the findings not only strengthens the case that CARICOM is building against involved and complicit States but also holds them accountable and makes them aware of their responsibility in ways they would never before have confronted. The new findings also enhance the CARICOM Reparations Commission’s work in carrying out the mandate given to it in 2013 by the Heads of Government of CARICOM Member States. In this regard, the Commission was in the process of writing a new round of letters of demand to be issued to complicit States including the new ones identified in the expanded database.
Photo captions: Prof Verene Shepherd, Vice Chair CARICOM Reparations Commission, speaking at the press conference.
Dr Ahmed Reid giving his presentation at the press conference.
Mr Aleksei Alexeyevich Sazonov, Head of Consular Section/Press Attache, Russian Embassy, Jamaica.
5 Comments
I would not hold my breath waiting for a payoff.
as good as this looks I think you all should move on with your personal lives or if this is worth talking or thinking about and not a waste of time ,please lend me the value of my portion which will be repaid with interest after the settlement because ae the result of slavery I am broke and badly need help
These people too idle and haven’t got work to do or wha. Steuuppsss.
Well since they going after countries “that were participants in one form or another in the trade in Africans to CARICOM member states and Cuba and or slavery”, why then are NO AFRICAN COUNTRIES on that list?
Slavery of the black man and woman was started by his own fellow black fellows and such enslavement and persecution of black people by their own black people continues today in various forms in the Caribbean, America, Africa etc.
Take for example the wanton persecution of Lennox Linton instigated by certain persons of the black kind because he stands for truth.
The Europeans merely came in and expanded the slave trade across the Atlantic. It was the African black man who sold his fellow black brethren and sistren to the Europeans.
Hence some African countries technically had a part to play in the slave trade and should be included on the list of those countries to pay reparations.
i totally agree with you because there is no way a white man from Europe could come to Africa and run down a black man, who was born and raised there hunting in the bush . that black man would have lost the white-man in the bush so easily Its not even funny, and for those of you who say that they could come at night and catch them while they sleeping i will tell you this. they had lookouts on there villages during the night and still have to this day so by the time the white man reach the village in the dark the spot would have been empty. when black people stop just blaming the white man for slavery and firstly start blaming there own people then the hate will stop. BY THE WAY WHO IS GOING TO PAY BACK THE EUROPEANS FOR ALL THE WHITES THAT WERE SOLD INTO SLAVERY IN NORTHERN AFRICA DURING THE BARBARY SLAVE TRADE THAT TOOK PLACE ACROSS THE MEDITERRANEAN ?
Any nation that was involved in the shipment of Africans from Africa to the Caribbean and elsewhere across the globe, to be made slaves, should compensate their descendants. Not only did our foreparents worked without pay, they were beaten, maimed and murdered. We, the children are still suffering today. One of the ways in which we are still suffering is that the poor, sugary, salty, cholesterol laden foods that were served to our forebears caused hypertension, diabetes and other diseases. We, the descendants, have inherited many of these serious health problems. Today, diabetes and hypertension are the two most prolific killers of Caribbean people. The Jews were compensated for the holocaust, the Japanese similarly for their internment (1942-1945) in the US during the Second World War. Why not us? Fight on brave sister, don’t relent.