CariFeed to hold workshop on food safety and security

CariFeed Inc, together with Gales Hatchery of Barbados and Bethel Farms, will hold a workshop on Wednesday May 22nd 2019, to educate stakeholders on the importance of food safety and security.

A CariFeed Inc release says the company is inviting all livestock farmers, feed importers, livestock importers, meat importers, grocery owners, staff from the Ministry of Agriculture including the Minister and his PS, extension officers and the general public to attend the workshop which will be held from 10.00 am at the Goodwill Parish Hall.

The release states that workshop participants will be educated on basic principles of poultry farming in the Caribbean, how temperature and other environmental factors can affect poultry, good farming practices to keep diseases at bay and the importance of animal and farm safety. Other topics will be why probiotics are the way forward for future farming success, the importance of Feed Conversion Ratio (FCR) and how to make farmers more profitable. Another objective of the workshop is to train farmers on the necessary skills they will need to use when receiving a new batch of baby livestock.

Presentations will come from a leading poultry vet in the Caribbean, Gales Hatchery, staff of CariFeed, the Ministry of Agriculture and there will be testimonials from farmers.

CariFeed says it believes that it is time for the government, livestock farmers and all interested groups to seriously start working together and make funds available for investment in the livestock industry in Dominica.

“We cannot continue to talk about food security and not take any action. We are willing to do the training for the farmers and even put a curriculum together for the Youth Development Division or technical school in Dominica for hands on training for our youth to get involved in the livestock industry. The potential is there but we are just missing planning and making funds and information easier to access,” the CariFeed release states.

CariFeed states that according to the Central Statistics Office in Dominica, the country has a very high import bill on food, particularly pork and chicken.

“If we can make livestock farming more attractive for our youth,” the release states, “we can quickly decrease the importation bill on pork and chicken and increase our economic growth while creating new jobs at the same time.”

This is the third annual workshop CariFeed is hosting in Dominica. The company’s goal is to continue educating the Dominican public on livestock farming and the latest technologies available.

CariFeed is a registered company in the Commonwealth of Dominica and manufactures probiotic feed and other probiotic friendly products for the Caribbean. Gales Hatchery is a provider of baby chicks for the Caribbean including Dominica.

CariFeed’s expectation is that after the workshop, more young people can be motivated to get into livestock farming and those who attend the workshop can begin practicing what they learn.