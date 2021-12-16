Carlyn XP entertains her fans from overseas; major virtual concert to be held Dec 26

Even from across the waters, Carlyn XP – one of Dominica’s leading artists – continues to keep her

fans entertained with her virtual “Musical Therapy” and plans to end the year with a massive Christmas concert dubbed an XPlicious Christmas.

It’s been close to two years since the versatile artist alongside her husband, Cornell ‘Fingers’

Phillip, started the online Sunday event on her social media pages which provided an avenue

for viewers to release their stress from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to Dominica News Online (DNO) from the United States where the family is located at the moment, they say that there is no end in sight to the now highly anticipated, much talked about event.

Carlyn XP said although they encountered a few hiccups when they initially moved, they have since learned to conform to the changes and put the show forward.

“For us when we got up there it was a little bit of a challenge because back home we had

everything including the studio and all of the equipment. But when we travel, we have to

source the equipment and put everything together and make it happen. But at first, it was a

little bit of a challenge. But as I said, we adapted to change and we did what needed to be

done and so we were able to pull through and continue the online shows,” she explained.

Within the past year, the Bouyon Queen has also created many signature virtual events such

as the Bouyon Jazz Festival, Calypso in De Yard, Hallelujah “The Praise Concert”, Bouyon

Splash, CarlynVal, not forgetting, the grand XPlicious Christmas Special, vol. two of which is

coming up on December 26.

Bouyon pioneer, musician Cornell Phillip, who is the husband and manager of Carlyn XP informed DNO that this second edition of the virtual holiday special promises to deliver Christmas cheers in an entertaining, yet safe manner.

“Christmas is a time for family and for sharing, caring, exchanging gifts, and it’s also a time

to be festive so we thought what better way to do that, from the safe comfort of your living

room than to log on and enjoy the music and the performances, which I can tell you is going

to be exciting,” Phillip stated.

Apart from the bouyon queen, the paid event which can be purchased on calrynxp.com/live

will feature the likes of Caribbean Cowboy Julian Riviere, Ban Akayo, Dj Snow and Slectah

Urban.

“And for the folks who participated last year, they already know what they can expect and

even more things because we have different artists this year. So it’s gonna be even bigger

and better and even more XPlicious for them,” Carlyn XP declared.

She further revealed that there are plans in place to have all of her events held annually. Outside of her virtual shows, XP continues to storm the airwaves with her music.

Earlier this month, she released her latest single ‘Go Down (Mr DJ)’ complemented by a

music video which she directed and which was edited by her manager-husband. The song was composed by Carlyn herself, produced Cornell and co-produced by Dernel Green and is said to be a precursor for the music which XP plans on releasing during the upcoming carnival season.

According to the musician, she aims to create a buzz on the music scene with this new groovy Bouyon/Soca song.

“So we decided to do this video for the sound that we had sitting there for quite a while now. It’s sort of an old school mixed with new school and just to create some nostalgic feeling. So I wrote it expressing just how I felt when I went to a party and the DJ really coming down with the music,” she explained.

Her most recent music video, “Christmas Memory,” is of a song which was released on her 2019 Christmas Album, and now in the US, the opportunity presented itself to shoot the video.

Cornell revealed that the support, both local and in the international community has been overwhelming, and “therapeutic’ given the present circumstance.

“We were presented with unforeseen circumstances when the pandemic came and we had to do something, both being self-employed we had to be creative. And we had to come up with ideas and see how we could survive,” he said. “These virtual events wasn’t something that we actually planned, it’s something that came about. And we saw the advantages of doing it and on top of that the people were constantly encouraging us to continue, because just like we were helping them, they were helping us because we were going through our therapy also.”

Carlyn XP thanked her “bouyon army” for their continued support and

criticism which she stressed only made her “stronger, and bigger.”

As to her next step, the now widely acclaimed bouyon queen says she intends to release a lot more music, videos, albums and hopefully, if there is a decline in the pandemic, to do a lot more travelling and performances to grow the bouyon army. For now, she says that she’s taking advantage of the income she’s earning overseas, but does not rule out the possibility of moving back to Dominica.

The Dominican artist vows to continue with her musical therapy and urged her fans and supporters to get ready for the year ahead.

Everything “Carlyn XP” can be found at carlynxp.com. You can also like and follow Carlyn XP at facebook.com/carlynxp767, youtube.com/c/carlynxp, instagram.com/carlyn_xp and

shop.carlynxp.com.