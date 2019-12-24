Carlyn XP releases Christmas album

Carlyn XP (Carlyn Xavier Philip) has released a new Christmas Album entitled “An Xplicious Christmas.”

In an interview with DNO, Carlyn said the album is to bring a change and something different to the usual Christmas music.

“For me there was a null in local Christmas music and a lot of people were saying about the Ruff ‘n Reddy, that’s the only thing they have and I felt like they wanted a change; they wanted something different, they wanted a breath of fresh air and so we decided that we were going to do the album and see what we could come up with, we had a lot of people working on it and so far I can tell that they really really appreciate it,” she explained.

Carlyn and her husband Cornell Philip, who produced the album, describe it as a “bouyon of genres” and a fusion of various beats.

“Carlyn can sing mostly any genre; any genre she put herself to, she can sing it. A lot of the time people tell us that Carlyn needs to have an identity with what she actually sings but this Christmas album, I decided that we will do anything because I consider it a Christmas album; I do not consider it soca or bouyon or zouk, cadence or reggae,” Cornell explained.

Work on the album is said to have started more than a year ago. ‘Christmas feeling’ one of the songs on the album, was released last year along with ‘Christmas Medley’ and according to Phillip, another of the tracks, ‘Christmas Memory’ was done last year but was held back.

“We actually sat down and decided that we were going to do a Christmas album and time crept up on us last year so we only released two songs and then during the year, we would just work on something else and do something,” he stated.

Phillip said six songs on the album were already set by summer and they knew exactly what the six songs were going to be but realised that they needed to add more songs for a complete album.

“We were always advertising it as a Christmas album but a Christmas album with all the hype and you only give six songs. The album was actually pre-uploaded to iTunes and everything just waiting for the 1st of December to be released and we took it down,” he said.

Phillip explained that that decision was taken so that they could work on two other songs.

I took it off and we started a week before December 1st and we had a week to do the two songs and that is how we came up with that and hallelujah [to date the most popular song on the album] was the song that was done in two days,” he stated.

Carlyn XP’s “An XPlicious Christmas” is available online from all leading download/streaming sites. Here are a few links.

