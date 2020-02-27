Carnival was ‘very successful’ and peaceful – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hailed the 2020 Carnival celebrations as very successful and peaceful.

In a statement on Wednesday, the prime minister commended the organizers of the Real Mas 2020 Carnival as well as the band organizers, artistes and everyone who had a part to play in this year’s celebrations.

“From all indications, from all reports, it was a very successful carnival and I want to congratulate all those who participated in various competitions…,” he said. “I want to commend all the revellers, the patrons, for a very peaceful carnival.”

Skerrit continued, “From the reports I have received from the police, it appears that the carnival was very peaceful; there were a few minor incidents but nothing to really shout about.”

According to the prime minister, this can only happen because of the respect for each other and for law and order which exists in Dominica.

He said that if revellers do not cooperate, the police will have a challenge, “but I must say that we all cooperated and it was a very successful carnival.”

Skerrit believes that there was a lot more colour and more creativity this year.

“And the good thing about it is that all of this creativity, all of the designs, the construction of our costumes were done by local Dominicans,” he said.

He called for the harnessing of the various village carnivals and to make them part of the national calendar of events.

“There is no way you can stop Mahaut opening; there is no way you can stop the Portsmouth opening. There is no way you can stop St Joe opening. These are natural things; this is nature taking its course,” Skerrit noted. “What we need to do is to package it and help the local organizing committees to better organize it and to showcase it so that it can be part of our national calendar of activities.”