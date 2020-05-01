Carpenter struggles to get ‘back on the road again’ after falling tree damages vehicle

Almost two weeks after a tree from the hillside on the Giraudel/Castle Comfort main road came crashing down on his vehicle, Gommier resident, Marshall Cuffy is still troubled by his narrow escape from injury and possible death.

On top of that, he is struggling to get his badly-damaged pick-up truck, one of the main tools of his livelihood, back on the road again.

Cuffy recounts what he says was a very traumatic experience for him.

“I was going to pick up my wife after two (p.m.) and going down on my left just before Blackmoore [residence of Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore]; I felt something fall on the van,” Cuffy stated in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO). “I got hit by half of the tree which burst my roof and the spirit of God just pushed me back on the right. This big heavy piece of tree would have just burst through and kill me.”

Cuffy pointed out that if the vehicle had remained on the left side of the road, the tree would have fallen directly on him.

Fortunately, at the time, there was no one on the passenger’s side of the pick-up truck which received the brunt of the impact.

He said fire officers later came to his rescue as well as his two sons (one of whom is a fire officer).

Still plagued by the memories of his brush with death, Cuffy is grappling with the problem of how to replace his vehicle which was extensively damaged by the falling tree.

He said the damage has been estimated at about $10.000.

Cuffy said the vehicle was covered by third party insurance (the insurer is covered against any damage or legal liability caused to a person or property other than the one insured) and because of the nature of the incident, it was categorized as an “Act of God” and therefore, he will receive no money from the company.

The Gommier, Giraudel resident says he will need assistance from wherever he can get it to repair his vehicle or purchase a new one which needed to enable him to ply his trade as a woodworker.

“Since after Hurricane Maria, I lost everything. My workshop went down, I never got any materials; I never got any help. We sent in applications, letters, estimates…so I’m not sure what they can do now,” Cuffy lamented.

He said he has been traumatized since the incident.