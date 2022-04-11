Case study of the use of telemedicine in managing chronic diseases launched in Dominica

Several stakeholders in the health sector in Dominica have come together to launch a telemedicine project.

Telemedicine is the practice of medicine using technology to deliver care at a distance. A physician in one location uses a telecommunications infrastructure to deliver care to a patient at a distant site.

A-Medic Inc is collaborating with Optipharm Eye Centre, All-Saints University, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and One Good Deed Foundation on the project which is funded by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The project is titled, “The use of Telemedicine in the Management of Chronic Diseases in Small Island Developing States (SIDS): Case Study – Dominica.

“The overarching objective of the project is to strengthen Dominican healthcare systems using telemedicine as a platform for equality and increased efficiencies in healthcare, managing chronic diseases in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) without geographical barriers,” A release from A-Medic Inc states.

200 beneficiaries were selected for the case study in Dominica, according to the release.

“As technology encourages the advancement of industries, so to in the health sector, innovations like telemedicine are presented at an opportune time in this post COVID – 19 era,” the release added.

The announcement by A-Medic coincided with the observance of International World Health Day with the theme “Our Planet, Our Health.”

The health facility said it is seeking to focus on digital resiliency and digital inclusion “to build back better with broadband for pandemic recovery in healthcare and promoting knowledge sharing that informs targeted practices to build back better with e-health services.”

“The A-MEDIC Clinic reminds the public of the importance of the management of chronic diseases in order to enjoy improved eyesight and a longer more meaningful life,” the release concluded.