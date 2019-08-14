Castle Bruce awards those who assisted after Hurricane Maria

The Castle Bruce Community, through the office of the parliamentary representative and Village Council has said “Thank You!” to those who assisted them after the passing of Hurricane Maria.

The event was held last weekend and forms part of activities for the celebration of the village feast, The Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which have gotten underway. Nineteeen (19) organizations were awarded.

The organizations awarded include Faith , Hope & Love Church, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies, Jon & Theresa Bannis Family and Dominica Houston Association.

Other awardees are: Dr. John Jno-Finn, Dominica Boston Association, Christ the King Church, Dominica Mission in New York, Ambassador Loreen Bannis-Roberts, The Catholic Church of Dominica, Caribbean Nazerene College and Probelle Construction.

St. Kitts & Nevis District of the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Barbados District of the Wesleyan Holiness Church, New Testament Worship Center, Digicel and The Adventist Development Relief Group (ADRA) are also among those recognized.

Drigo encouraged the community to continue to be grateful and show appreciation to those who have been good to them.

“ I want Castle Bruce People to show more appreciation for what others have done for us,” said the MP and urged his people to respect each other.

According to the parliamentary representative, Castle Bruce is the first community to recognize those who have helped after Hurricane Maria.

Today, Wednesday, Dr. Lennox Honychurch will lead a discussion on “The Heritage of Castle Bruce: From Slavery to Championship”. This event will be held at the Castle Bruce Primary School from 5pm. An invitation has been extended to all villagers and other persons to attend.

On Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17, there will be musical entertainment.

The feast will be celebrated this year on Sunday the 18th of August with a high mass.

No entertainment activities have been planned for that day.

Some photos from the award ceremony are posted below.