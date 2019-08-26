Castle Bruce primary school students receive school bags

82 students of the Castle Bruce Primary School have been presented with school bags in time for the reopening of 2019-2020 school year.

This has been made possible by the Lloyd family of Castle Bruce. Juliette Lloyd and her family have been blessing the students of the school with cash and school supplies since 2000. This year, they have also sponsored medals for performances in extracurricular activities.

Mrs. Lloyd told Dominica News Online (DNO) that they began making contributions to the school since their son, Chris Lloyd, represented Dominica in track & field in 2000. It started with pencil cases, a motivational talk and of course, some candies. Today, the Lloyds are able to present a school bag to every child attending Castle Bruce Primary School including those who have just moved on to high school.

The Lloyd family says they are very satisfied with the feedback and recognition of their efforts in the community from both students and parents who have expressed their gratitude.

Their wish is that parents take keen interest in their children’s school life. Mrs. Lloyd (a former teacher at the Castle Bruce Primary School) advises parents to follow-up with the child and teacher and not leave everything to the school.

Principal of the school Jovin Joseph says that the Lloyd family continuous contribution has had a positive impact on the students education.

Mrs. Lloyd has promised that as long as she can, she will continue to do whatever she can for her community. This year, she will begin volunteering at the school.

Juliette Lloyd recently survived a deadly car crash in Castle Bruce, in April 2018, which took the life of her husband, Victorin.