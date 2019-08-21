Castle Bruce Secondary excels in 2019 CSEC exams

The Castle Bruce Secondary School (CBSS) has achieved extraordinary results in the 2019 CSEC examinations with ten (10) of Dominica’s top 46 performers in this year’s exams coming from that institution.

Nia Belle of the Kalinago Territory received grade ones in all of the 13 subjects that she took.

“I feel accomplished,” she said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), pointing out that she chose subjects of which she felt she had a good grasp.

Belle said this year was a bit challenging, especially the mathematics, but she motivated herself to keep on going and thanked her parents, classmates (many of whom are also top performers), school and community for their support, “because, without them, I would not get there on my own”. She also made special mention of the “great effort” of the teachers who helped her in becoming the top performer this year.

Belle plans to become an Aeronautical Engineer someday but she will begin that journey with an electrical engineering course at the Dominica State College (DSC).

CBSS 2019 Valedictorian, Adiscia Burton of the Kalinago Territory is Belle’s best friend. She too, passed all of her eleven subjects with grade ones. Burton, who is an avid sports student, believes strongly that sports and academics go hand in hand, as each supports the other.

“Sports cannot go well without intelligence. You need intelligence to work in sports and you need the discipline you get in sports to do well in education,” Burton argued. Belle said she will pursue a double major in chemistry and biology at the DSC.

A proud Deputy Principal of the CBSS, Clive Edwards, paid tribute to the work of a delighted CBSS staff.

“I feel elated, seeing that Castle Bruce Secondary School is just 20 years young and to come out on top this year, really we feel that our hard work has paid off,” Edwards exclaimed.

He commended the teaching staff and faculty members for their hard work and dedication.

“They are extremely dedicated; they will go the extra mile; they will sacrifice their time to ensure that their students receive the information that they need in order to go out and perform,” he stated.

Edwards said that his team continued to work tirelessly and selflessly even though they are not appointed to the respective positions for which they are qualified.

“They do not let that hold them back and go out and do what they have to do. I want to thank our principal, Steve Hypolite, for his vision.

The Deputy Principal paused for a moment to recognize the influence that the “Roving Caregivers Program” may have had on this group of students. According to him, these students were part of the first group of toddlers in the program who received early stimulation before entering pre-school.

According to Edwards, this early simulation may have contributed to their success.

The 10 CBSS students with the highest grades are:

Nia Belle – 13 ones Adiscia Burton – 11 ones Christon Pascal – 8 ones, 3 twos Lisa Ernest – 8 ones, 2 twos Edrika Christmas – 7 ones , 4 twos Hymah Corbette – 7 ones, 4 twos Jerren Seraphin – 7 ones, 4 twos Melisia Valmond – 7 ones, 2 twos Mayah Baptiste- 6 ones, 5 twos, 1 three Trish Sanford – 6 ones, 1 two , 1 three

Christon Pascal, the male student with the higest grades at CBSS, told DNO he is happy that he made his school and classmates proud but more so, that he has made his parents proud.

“Because I really saw how they work hard to push to send me to primary school and high school. They are an inspiration to me now that I am going out into the world of work. I can look back and follow my parent’s footsteps to do good for my own children,” Pascal reasoned.

He plans to attend the Dominica State College in pursuit of a degree in building and civil engineering.

Lisa Ernest (Castle Bruce) saw the CBSS’ performance as a rejection of the notion that only schools in the town area can excel.

“Well, we prove them wrong!” she declared.

Ernest plans to study Maths and Chemistry at the State College.

Hymah Corbette has made her community of Laplaine proud and looks forward to doing a “Pre- health” course which she expects to lead her to a career in Pharmacy.

Edrika Christmas (Castle Bruce) will be pursuing a career in health as she seeks to obtain a degree in Biology.

The Castle Bruce Secondary School serves the community of the East from Laplaine to Kalinago Territory including Pte. Soufriere, San Sauver, Good Hope, Mopo, Tanto and Dipax.