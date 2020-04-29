Catholic Church helps feed less fortunate in Dominica during Covid pandemic

The closure of most restaurants in the city has prompted the Catholic Church to take on an initiative of their own to assist the less fortunate.
A group of Catholics on the island has come together to set up a feeding program called “Feeding Jesus”
Catholic Priest, Father Brancker John, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the project started on ‘Devine Mercy Sunday’ after discussions with Father Nigel Karam, the Dean of the Roseau Cathedral.
He said the idea is to alleviate some burden on the most vulnerable in Roseau.
“We are aware that another group is providing lunch but nothing was being done for them in the mornings so Father Karam and I decided to try to organize amongst ourselves to help and thus far, we’ve gotten some great response from about 30 Catholic brothers and sisters and from some others as well,” Fr. John said.
He said the meal comprises a sandwich and tea or juice which is distributed every morning at 8 am by the Arch in Roseau.
Fr. John also stated that partners such as Krispy’s are coming on board to assist in the preparation of the food. However, he said most of the preparation is being done by individuals or families at their homes. Last week S-Mart …..and Country Style contributed the bread for the sandwiches.
“The food is picked up and some others volunteer to serve the brothers and sisters. Cash contributions are also being made to facilitate the purchase of food items, cups and napkins. Last week, S-Mart made a donation of food items,” he revealed.
“Just this past Sunday we did the same thing in Grand Bay. We provided lunch for the less fortunate brothers and sisters and we intend to do that again the next Sunday and for as long as we can,” he said.
Fr. John said that from the onset of the program, people have been very grateful and have thanked them for this kind gesture.
“I had a conversation with one of the gentlemen and he said that sometimes people look down on them because they are less fortunate as if they are not human beings. I was moved by his statement,” he remarked. “It also served as motivation to assist them even more because we are all created in the image and likeness of God. Human life is sacred.”
The Catholic priest also called for the involvement of more churches to aid in taking care of those in need during this trying time and according to him, by doing so, the Christian message will continue to spread as this type of action keeps the gospel alive.
He advised all Dominicans to continue obeying and listening to the guidelines given by the health authorities and use this time of quarantining to exercise their faith.
9 Comments
do not forget to reach out to the villages as well..Do not forget our elderly potto laglise in our villages. Cudos great job
….. Did Dominica lose its government ? Why isnt the DLP undertaking these initiatives ? … All these big salaried ministers can afford to host one of these per week !
You too PRO. Now use your pro do do something yourself. We each all have to plau\y our part. Government cannot do it alone. Hope you are not one looking down on them. Adopt at least one. Stop being political and negative. You can do something PRO!
Good morning all, hope you are al doing well and continue to have the strength and ability to help out in this great time of need. This is indeed a very good effort to help those who may need it more. May the good deeds of all giving their time and other efforts be returned to them one hundred times over!
I have my criticism of the Catholic but this initiative is very commendable and I would be very happy if the other Christian churches would join in, even the muslims are welcome or non-believers. After all, we all pray to one and the same God and He makes no difference if the poor and needy belong to one church or the other or no church at all. Please let us forget our religious differences on this and put no conditions on our charity.
The (selfless sisters) (not actual name) from the Roseau Christian Union begin feeding the less fortunate immediately after Covid 19 started and did not broadcast it cause like THE GOOD BOOK say your left hand should not know what your right hand do . WHAT HE SEES IN SECRET HE REWARDS OPENLY. Amen
Lol. You sure the people BROADCAST their work? I for one was wondering who was breaking the curfew (first noticed on a sunday from my porch)
Maybe, just maybe DNO contacted them and hence the story?
And look now you go and broadcast what the sisters did?
Yes there are others helping the less fortunate too but because u do not see it on news does not mean that others do not help.
Congrats to the Catholic Church for acknowledging that Roosevelt Skerrit is a waste of time and could not even put things in place to ensure people were able to eat during Covid-19. However the bishop should take some blame for where Dominica is today because if he was not the bishop of Skerrit he would stand for truth and Skerrit would not hide behind his skirt to conduct the Evils he is involved in